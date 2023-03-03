Swamibapa, Sikh Union battle for NPCA T20 crown

The winner of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super Division League will be decided this weekend.

Saturday’s match to be played under floodlights at Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) grounds in Nairobi West from 6:30pm will be between Swamibapa A against Sikh Union A.

This is the first time in the history of Kenyan cricket that a major local tournament final is being played under the lights.

Swamibapa will start as match favourites. Swamis Skipper Rushab Patel said: “We are not taking Sikh Union lightly.”

“So, we will treat them as any other team. Sikh Union have played some very competitive cricket lately and that’s why they have reached where they are,” he added.

Rushab will start in the top order alongside the likes of Alex Obanda and Harendra Kerai. Dhwanil Patel, Swamibapa’s middle order mainstay who has been in great form in the tournament will be hoping for another good batting performance to lead his team to the title.

The Simba’s batting line-up will be buoyed by the services of Skipper Sukhdeep Singh, Fasih Rafi and Usama Aslam in the top order, with support from Satish Hirani, Jasraj Kundi, Kalyan Muhammad and Charanpreet Singh in the middle order.

Sikh Union have been the dark horses of the NPCA T20 League with a surprise fourth in the preliminaries to qualify for the play-offs. They also beat favourites Kanbis A by 5-wickets in the Eliminator.

The NPCA T-20 Super League Finals are proudly sponsored by the Canton Group of Companies and Elite Tools Ltd. The Chairman of the Group, Mr Jayanti Premji said they will have an entertaining and competitive final at the Samaj Ground.

The chairman of SCLP Samaj, Mr Ramji Varsani assured the NPCA team of his full support.

On his part, the Chairman of NPCA, Kanti Rabadia, thanked the Samaj board for their support for cricket and lauded the SCLP Samaj Cricket team as the most improved side in the NPCA leagues, with participation in all the 3 tiers of the NPCA competition.

The NPCA Division Two Final will pit Kanbis Development against Nairobi Jaffery’s in a match scheduled for Sikh Union Club grounds on Sunday from 9:30am.

Division One has 10 matches in total, with five of them programmed for Saturday. On Saturday, Ngara Sports Club A are at home against Stray Leopards A, while Kanbis B and GI Unicorns will square off at Eastleigh High School grounds from 2:30pm.

The match pitting Stray Lion B against Wolves A will be played at Peponi with Sikh Union B hosting SCLPS B. Swamibapa B and Kongonis A match is scheduled for Jamhuri from2:30pm onwards.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Super Division Final

Swamibapa A vs Sikh Union A (SCLPS-6:30pm)

Division One

Ngara SC A vs Stray Leopards A (Ngara SC-2:30pm) Kanbis B vs GI Unicorns (Eastleigh-2:30pm)

Stray Lion B vs Wolves A (Peponi -230pm)

Sikh Union B vs SCLPS B (Sikh Union-230pm) Swamibapa B vs Kongonis A (Jamhuri-2:30pm)

SUNDAY 5 Division One

SCLPS B vs Kanbis B (SCLPS-9:30am)

Sikh Union B vs Wolves A (Sikh Union -2:00pm)

Stray Lions B vs GI Unicorns A (Peponi-9:30am)

Nairobi Gymkhana B vs Stray Leopards A (Gymkhana-930am) Ruaraka B vs Ngara SC A (Ruaraka-9:30am)

Division Two Final