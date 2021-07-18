Swamibapa back in the saddle as Stray Lions beat hosts Ngara

Shem Ngoche

National cricket team skipper Shem Ngoche. He has been impressive for Stray Lions.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Stray Lions 'A', led by national cricket team skipper Shem Ngoche, beat hosts Ngara ‘A’ by 6 wickets at Clubhouse grounds in Nairobi's South C as the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 overs League entered its second week at various venues in the city.

