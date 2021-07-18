Swamibapa back in the saddle as Stray Lions beat hosts Ngara

Stray Lions 'A', led by national cricket team skipper Shem Ngoche, beat hosts Ngara ‘A’ by 6 wickets at Clubhouse grounds in Nairobi's South C as the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 overs League entered its second week at various venues in the city.

It was a bitter pill for Ngara to swallow after a flying start in the opening weekend where they defeated Nairobi Gymkhana A by 93 runs.

Ngara captain Mehul Patel was left to rue their loss to the visitors saying they should have done better especially with the spinners. Ngara team players elected to bat first.

“We won the toss but we should have bowled first, we and Ngoche bowled,” Ngara Captain Mehul said after their loss.

Ngoche picked 4 wickets and scored 42 runs off 24 balls to help Stray Lions clinch their second successive win with 23.1 overs to spare.

Zim pro Gary Chirumuuta added 30 runs from his opening score of 7 to lay a platform for Stray Lions' comfortable win.

Stray Lions

“I think I had a good knock. The ball was coming well onto the bat and I’m happy with the way I played. We needed somebody who would stay on the wicket longer, Neil Mugabe was able to pull it.”

Like Stray Lions, Kanbis Sports Club ‘A’ side maintained their dogged campaign in search of more glory in week 2 play with a deserved 224 run victory over hosts SCLPS Cutchi Leva.

Dhiren Gondaria was the star attraction in Kanbis’ outfit with 78 runs off 68 balls. Gondaria was nevertheless caught out by Sumit Halai but not until he struck 2 sixes and 10 fours in his innings.

Flying start

Kenya team’s Rakep Patel, coming on in Kanbis’ middle order, notched 42 runs off 21 balls and was unbeaten in the tie.

Elsewhere, Swamibapa 'A' got off to a flying start with an emphatic 99 run win against home side Ruaraka 'A'.

Ngoche brothers James and Nehemia were impressive with the ball and bat respectively for Swamibapa.

James bagged 5 for 13 in seven overs and scored 29 runs while Nehemia scored 59 off 82 balls as the visitors sealed the match in 29.2 overs.

Nehemiah’s half ton alongside Rushab Patel 56 helped Swamibapa score 213 with 4 balls to spare before James 5 wickets haul helped his side bowl out the hosts for 114 runs. This was Swamibapas' first match of the season after they got a bye in week 1 fixtures.

SELECTED WEEKEND RESULTS

SUPER DIVISION

Ngara SC A 133/10 (35.5 overs) lost to Stray Lions A 138/4 (26.5 overs)

Stray Lions won by 6 wickets

Swamibapa A 213/10 (49.2 overs) beat Ruaraka A 114/10 (29.2 overs)

Swamibapa A - Won by 99 runs

Kanbis A 350/7 (50.0 overs) SCLPS A Cutchi Leva 126/10 (31.0 overs)

Kanbis A - Won by 224 runs

DIVISION 1

Kanbis B-263/7 (50.0 overs) beat Sir Ali B 85/10 (20.0 overs)

Kanbis B won by 178 runs

Kongonis A 274/4 (50.0 overs) - Ruaraka B 175/10 (43.1 overs)

Kongonis A - Won by 99 runs

Stray Leopards CC 227/10 (44.4 overs) beat Sikh Union B 59/10 (31.5 overs)

Stray Leopards CC - Won by 168 runs

DIVISION 2

Swamibapa Development 87/10 (36.1 overs) beat Kongonis B 84/10 (28.3 overs

Swamibapa Development - Won by 3 runs

Sikh Union C 112/10 (35.4 overs) lost to Kanbis Development 113/7 (24.4 overs)