Swamibapa A beat Ruaraka A in Nairobi Cricket League

Nehemiah Odhiambo

Swamibapa A's Nehemiah Odhiambo (right) makes a run during their Nairobi Cricket League match against Ruaraka A at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Rushab Patel, who replaced Karim, rose to the occasion with a magnificent score of 56 and 57 runs on the board respectively.
  • But he was sent back to the locker room by run-outs in regular intervals. 

Former Kenyan International James Ngoche produced a man-of-the-match performance as Swamibapa A trounced Ruaraka A in the ongoing Nairobi Cricket League at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi.

