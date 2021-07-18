Swamibapa A beat Ruaraka A in Nairobi Cricket League

Former Kenyan International James Ngoche produced a man-of-the-match performance as Swamibapa A trounced Ruaraka A in the ongoing Nairobi Cricket League at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi.

Ruaraka A failed to reach the 213 runs in 50 overs that was set by Swamibapa. Instead, the hosts managed 114 runs for 10 wickets in 29.2 overs.

Ngoche took five wickets, conceeding 13 runs, one maiden, with an economy stand of 1.86 in seven overs.

According to Swamibapa captain Pankaj Bhudiya, their opponents gave them a run for their money when they opted to field through captain Purshotam Vekariya after winning the toss.

“This gave us an uphill task playing away from home in our first match of the season,” said Bhudiya.

"This has shown how Covid-19 pandemic has really affected our fitness level, which we will work hard to improve on in our training in the coming matches throughout the season,” added Bhudiya.

Nine teams are taking part in the top flight league and Swamibapa got a bye in their opening match of the season.

Opening batsman and wicket keeper Irfan Karim and bowler Emanuel Bundi are among the key players Swamibapa are missing this season.

Rushab Patel, who replaced Karim, rose to the occasion with a magnificent score of 56 and 57 runs on the board respectively.