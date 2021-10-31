Stray Lions to reward players after impressive season

Stray Lions Cricket Club have promised to improve the welfare of its players next year.

The club’s Secretary General, Thota Sreenivas, said they will motivate the players with better financial benefits and improved training facilities.

“We will try and improve more training facilities and see if we can improve their (players) financial benefits because they are depending on the club. It is the club's responsibility to take care of their livelihood, so that we keep motivating them to give their 100 percent,” said Thota.

He spoke to Nation Sport on the sidelines of Friday’s dinner party hosed on behalf of all members of the club at a Nairobi Hotel, following their team A’s triumph in the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League.

The event was organised by the team’s sponsors.

Stray Lions A clinched this season's title last weekend with one match to go after beating Swamibapa Sports Club A by four wickets.

After 17 matches, Stray Lions top the standing on 60 points, 12 above defending champions Kanbis Sports Club A, who have played the same number of matches.

It is Stray Lions third title of the NPCA 50 Overs League after their triumphs in 2016 and 2017. They will on Sunday seek to end the season on a high when they visit Kanbis at Eastleigh High School.

It was all smiles and laughter in the night event, as the club members, sponsors, NPCA officials and other invited guests indulged in drinks and food, amidst congratulatory speeches.

Sreenivas said it is because of team work that the club won the title, which is a “good way of paying back our sponsors.”

Simba Cement Company Limited, D&G Insurance Brokers Limited, Diamond Trust Bank, Cable One and Carton Experts Limited are some of the firms sponsoring the club.

Stray Lions captain Hiren Varaiya said it would have been a tall order for the club to reclaim the title from Kanbis without the support from their sponsors since this season has been tough.

“For us, yes it (cricket) is more of a social event in Kenya but still you need money to maintain the ground, have uniforms and to bring on board two or three professionals who can then coach the youngsters at the club thus better performance,” said the Kenyan international.

Founded in 2005, Stray Lions Cricket Club is home to more than 100 cricketers. Its sister clubs include; Stray Lions B and Stray Leopards A, who compete in the Division One Division Two Leagues respectively.

On his part, NPCA Chairman Kanti Rabadia said he is happy to see the league ending without any hitches. He congratulated Stray Lions for their success saying it was well deserved as they have put a lot of effort in promoting Kenyan cricket.

“As an individual, I can say that it is unbelievable what Stray Lions have done. Development of academies and controlling around 150 players is an achievement on its own. It is no doubt a great thing for Kenya’s cricket.”