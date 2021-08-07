Stray Lions seeking to beat Gymkhana as NPCA League enters week 5

After posting impressive results, log leaders Stray Lions will be leaving nothing to chance as they face Nairobi Gymkhana today.

SCLPS Cutchi Leva A have a date with Swamibapa A at SCLPS while Ngara SC A take on Kanbis A at the Ngara Sports Club grounds in South C, Nairobi.

Sir Ali A will play Obuya Academy at their Sir Ali MC while Sikh Union A will host Ruaraka A at their Wangari Mathai Road-based clubhouse grounds.

Stray Lions Cricket Club A currently savours a cumulative flawless points score of 16 coupled with a Run Rate of 3.087.

Having clung onto the summit of this year’s NPCA League from the onset, Stray Lions hope to continue with their winning ways.

Shem Ngoche, who bats in middle order for the Lions, has been their most consistent player alongside Alex Obanda who slammed 46 runs last weekend.

But Gymkhana who will be the visiting side at Peponi will, by and large, fight like wounded "lions' have not won any match since the League started just over a month ago.

Elsewhere, Ruaraka are looking to maintain the form that saw them rack-up a 128-run victory over SCLPS Cutchi Leva A, where Swashbuckling southpaw, Pushkar Sharma slammed 144 runs of hefty innings prior to being bowled out by Harshin Varsani.

After last weekend’s innings, Sharma thanked his family and said: “When I went out to bat, our team was already under pressure because we lost 1 wicket in the very first ball of the match.”

He added: "It was a challenge to face that pressure and slowly and steadily I tried to smoothen things up and keep the scoreboard ticking. I tried my best and it's my highest score in an ODI till now. In the end, I am thankful to my family for supporting me.”

At Ngara Sports Club, Kanbis will bank on Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo and Emmanuel Bundi while Ngara will peg their hopes on the likes of Vraj Patel and Nikul Patel.

Last weekend's Super Division matches produced considerable fireworks at various venues. Swamis handed Gymkhana a 2-wicket blow while Champs Kanbis beat Sir Ali by 8 wickets margin. Ngara defeated Sikh Union by 138 runs.

Whatever is up the sleeves of team players will be known when cricketing action resumes this Sunday. Division 1 has six matches on the cards.

Kongonis A will lock horns with Ngara SC B at the Nairobi Club. Nairobi Jaffrey takes on Stray Lions B at the Nairobi Jaffrey while Ruaraka B and SCLPS B square off at the Ruaraka grounds. Stray Cheetahs have a bye this weekend.

NPCA 50 Overs cricket League 2021 week 5 fixtures

August 8, 2021 at 9:30am

SUPER DIVISION

SCLPS A Vs Swamibapa A -SCLPS

Ngara SC A Vs Kanbis A -Ngara SC

Stray Lions A Vs Nairobi Gymkhana- A -Peponi

Sir Ali A Vs Obuya Academy -Sir Ali

Sikh Union A Vs Ruaraka A -Sikh Union

DIVISION ONE

Kongonis A Vs Ngara SC B- Nbi Club

Nairobi Jaffrey Vs Stray Lions B- Nbi Jaffrey

Ruaraka B Vs SCLPS B -Ruaraka

Stray Cheetah Bye

Kanbis B Vs Sikh Union B -Eastleigh

Nairobi Gymkhana B Vs Swamibapa B -Nairobi Gymkhana