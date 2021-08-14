Stray Lions out to extend unbeaten run in Nairobi league

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League enters its sixth round on Sunday with five matches on the cards.

Leaders Stray Lions Cricket Club A will be out to maintain their unbeaten run when they host fourth-placed Sir Ali Muslim Club A at Peponi School.

Nairobi Gymkhana A, Obuya Academy A, SCLPS A and Ngara Sports Club A are the five teams that Stray Lions A have trounced. On the other hand, Sir Ali have beaten Obuya Academy A, Ngara SC A and Nairobi Gymkhana A and lost to SCLPS A and defending champions Kanbis Sports Club A.

“It will be a good contest because Sir Ali also have many good players. It is a match we are looking forward to and we hope to continue with the unbeaten record,” said Stray Lions A captain Hiren Varaiya.

Third-place Swamibapa Sports Club A, who have a match in hand, are also unbeaten in the 10-team league. They will be seeking to extend that run against sixth-placed Ngara SC A at Jaffreys Sports Club Ground.

Sikh Union A, Obuya Academy A and Nairobi Gymkhana A are all under pressure to register their first wins of the season.

Meanwhile, it was all smiles at Tatu Primary School in Juja, Kiambu County on Friday following the unveiling of a new concrete wicket at the institution.

The facility that replaced the worn-out grass wicket was built by East Africa Character Development Trust (EACDT) through their foundation for Youth Cricket and Education in Kenya in partnership with Tatu City.

Tatu Primary School is among the 17 learning institutions in Nairobi that EACDT has partnered with to promote character development among learners through cricket.

David Waters, the EACDT Project Director said that through the initiative they also hope to help Kenya regain her lost glory in cricket.

“When Kenya reached the World Cup semi-finals many years ago (2003), we were among the top teams in the world.

"Today, the Kenya Cricket National team is way much below. One of the obvious reasons is that there are not enough facilities. That is why we are trying to put up the infrastructure, so that we have community clubs where young men and women can play competitive cricket,” said Waters.

As part of the initiative, EACDT have roped in various coaches who move around the school to train the learners in the game.

Waters said that plans are underway to establish a community league for players below 19 years starting next year.

Fixtures

Sunday

Swamibapa A v Ngara SC A Jaffreys Sports Club Ground

Kanbis A v Nairobi Gymkhana A Eastleigh High School

Stary Lions A v Sir Ali A Peponi School

Sikh Union A v SCLPS A Sikh Union Club