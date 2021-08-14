Stray Lions out to extend unbeaten run in Nairobi league

Stray Lions A bowler Shem Ngoche in action on August 1, 2021 during their NPCA 50 Overs League match against Obuya Academy at Peponi School. Umpire John Mariga monitors the action.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leaders Stray Lions Cricket Club A will be out to maintain their unbeaten run when they host fourth-placed Sir Ali Muslim Club A at Peponi School
  • Third-placed Swamibapa Sports Club A, who have a match in hand, are also unbeaten in the 10-team league
  • Sikh Union A, Obuya Academy A and Nairobi Gymkhana A are all under pressure to register their first win of the season

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League enters its sixth round on Sunday with five matches on the cards.

