Stray Lions on the brink of NCPA title

Krishna Katukala

Stray Lions' Krishna Katukala bowls during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League match against Swamibapa Sports Club A at Nairobi Jaffrey Sports Club on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Winning the 2021 NPCA is sweet victory for Stray Lions since they have stopped Kanbis from making it to three successive titles in the competition. 
  • In 2018, Kanbis won the title to deny Stray Lions the chance to bag it three times in a row. Because of the rivalry, the two teams are expected to go full throttle at each other this Sunday at Eastleigh High School.
  • Obuya Academy, who have two matches in hand, sits last on the log with 13 points.

Stray Lions Cricket Club A’s captain Hiren Varaiya has credited their triumph of the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League to team work. 

