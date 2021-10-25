Stray Lions on the brink of NCPA title

Stray Lions Cricket Club A’s captain Hiren Varaiya has credited their triumph of the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League to team work.

With most sides in the 10-team league remaining with just one match before curtains fall on the competition, Stray Lions are champions in waiting courtesy of Sunday’s hard-fought victory over Swamibapa Sports Club A by four wickets.

Out of 17 matches, Stray Lions have won 15 to top the standings with 60 points, a whopping 12 more than second-placed Kanbis Sports Club A who have played the same number of matches.

In their round 17 match staged at Nairobi Jaffrey Sports Club, Swamibapa’s captain Rushab Patel won the toss and elected to bat first with the hope of capitalising on their understanding of the home ground.

The hosts also drew motivation from the presence of a handful of their fans at the match’s venue. Leading by example, Patel as the club’s opening batsman scored 58 runs before he was bowled by Stray Lions’s all-rounder Krishna Katukala in the 24.5 Over.

Katukala went ahead and took four wickets. He gave out 35 runs 4/35 in 10 Overs and scored 16 runs with the bat.

This is Stray Lions’ third triumph of the NPCA after their success in 2016 and 2017. “It is all celebrations at the club,” said Varaiya.

“Throughout the season we have played as a team from the management to the players. This is what has led to our success,” added the Kenyan international.

Winning the 2021 NPCA is sweet victory for Stray Lions since they have stopped Kanbis from making it to three successive titles in the competition.

In 2018, Kanbis won the title to deny Stray Lions the chance to bag it three times in a row. Because of the rivalry, the two teams are expected to go full throttle at each other this Sunday at Eastleigh High School.