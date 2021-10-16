Stray Lions on revenge mission against hosts Sir Ali

Stray Lions Cricket Club"A" will be on a revenge mission as they meet Sir Ali Muslim Club on Sunday after suffering a humiliating loss to Nairobi Gymkhana last weekend.

The log leaders were beaten by Sir Ali Muslim Club "A" (SAMC) in the first leg encounter of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League.

The Gurdeep Singh-led Sir Ali side will host leaders Stray Lions on Week 15 fixture from 9.30am on Sunday. Stray Lions cannot afford to rest on their laurels as Swamibapa are 8 points behind them with a game in hand.

The Swamis will be away to Ngara Sports Club in South C, while Gymkhana will host Champions Kanbis "A" at Gymkhana grounds. Cutchi Leva will host Sikh Union A while Ruaraka A take on Obuya Cricket Academy (OCA) at home.

Champions Kanbis seem to have regained their form with Sachin Budhia displaying superb batting skills in the last two weekends. Stray Lions, who lost last week, are in a must win situation but this will depend on the form of Alex Obanda and Shem Ngoche.

Stray Lions Team Manager Thota Sreenivas says that despite the players’ disappointment after losing to Gymkhana, their aim to remain at the summit of the NPCA log.

"Everybody is confident ahead of our weekend fixture at Sir Ali. Last week's loss to Gymkhana was unfortunate, so we just want to focus on the game against Sir Ali. We are determined to bounce back" said Sreenivas.

Although the Lions' Squad is yet to be made official, the likes of Praveen Kumar, Alex Obanda, Neil Mugabe and Krishna Krishna are expected to start in the top order while Indian professional batsman Anish Chaudhary, Shem Ngoche and Nithin Arvind could be in the middle order.

It is not clear if Stray Lions will field Nitin Arvind who has continued to struggle. Despite not having a good season, one would have expected Stray Lions technical bench to find his replacement. On the other hand, Sir Ali will be without their strike bowler Irfan Ellahi, who has returned to Pakistan to play for his Provincial side in the domestic league, which resumes in a week’s time.

NPCA 50 OVERS CRICKET LEAGUE 2021

Super Division Points Table - Week 14

1. Stray Lions 48 points (Net run rate 1.579)

2. Swamibapa A 40 points (0.906)

3. Kanbis A 36points (1.792)

4. Sir Ali A 32points (-0.036)

5. Ruaraka A 30points (0.036)

6 Nairobi Gymkhana A 22 points (0.356)

7 Ngara SC A 20points (-0.886)

8 Sikh Union A 16 points (-1.109)

9 SCLPS A 12points (-1.272)

10 Obuya Academy A 9points (-2.224)

Division 1 Group A Points Table - Week 14

1. Stray Lions 36points (3.846)

2. Kongonis A 28 points (0.611)

3. Ruaraka B 24 (-0.165)

4. Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club 18points (-0.774)

5. SCLPS B 16points (0.356)

6. Stray Cheetah CC 0 10 points (-1.111)

7. Ngara SC 8 points (-1.499)

Division 1 Group B Points Table - Week 14

1. Nairobi Gymkhana B 44points (1.846)

2. Kanbis B 36points (1.52)

3. Stray Leopards Cricket Club, Stray Leopards CC 36points (1.048)

4. Swamibapa Sports Club, Swamibapa B 32points (0.407)

5. Goan Institute, GI Unicorns A 24points (0.278)

6. Sikh Union B 12points (-0.568)

7. Sir Ali B 7points (-3.383)

8. Annadil Jamaly 0 (-3.755)

Division 2 Points Table - Week 14

1. Wolves Cricket Team 32points (3.415)

2. Stray Leopards B 20 points (0.844)

3. Swamibapa Development 20points (-0.652)