Stray Lions maul Obuya Academy in NPCA League

Alex Obanda

Stray Lions batsman Alex Obanda in action against Obuya Academy during their NPCA 50 overs League match at Peponi School in Kiambu County on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Christopher Omolo

What you need to know:

Stray Lions opening batsman Alex Obanda was elated with his return from Uganda.

"I dedicate today's 46 run score to my teammates who gave me a warm reception in this club," Obanda said.

Stray Lions A on Sunday gave Obuya Academy a rude welcome to the NPCA 50 overs League after beating them by six wickets at Peponi School in Kiambu County.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.