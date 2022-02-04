Stray Lions eye T20 success

Krishna Katukala

Stray Lions' Krishna Katukala bowls during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League match against Swamibapa Sports Club A at Nairobi Jaffrey Sports Club on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All the 10 teams that competed in the 2021 NPCA 50 Overs League are taking part in the 2022 T20 contest that started last Saturday
  • Stray Lions got off to a bright start in the T20 league by defeating hosts Ruaraka Sports Club A by nine wickets
  • Nairobi Gymkhana A and Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) A are the other teams that will be looking to maintain their perfect start of the campaign

With the 2021 National Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League title in the bag, Stray Lions A want to continue with their reign in the local cricket scene by winning this year’s T20 contest.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.