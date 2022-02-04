Stray Lions eye T20 success

With the 2021 National Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League title in the bag, Stray Lions A want to continue with their reign in the local cricket scene by winning this year’s T20 contest.

All the 10 teams that competed in the 2021 NPCA 50 Overs League are taking part in the 2022 T20 contest that started last Saturday.

Stray Lions bagged the 2021 NPCA 50 Overs League title by attaining unassailable 64 points, 16 more than second-placed Kanbis Sports Club A. It was Stray Lions' third title of the competition.

Stray Lions got off to a bright start in the T20 league by defeating hosts Ruaraka Sports Club A by nine wickets.

In their second and third round of the T20 league, Stray Lions will take on Ngara Sports Club A and Sir Ali Muslim Club A on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Stray Lions captain Hiren Varaiya said that while they are still not fully fit and are without a number of key players, they will go all out against the two teams, so as to maintain their perfect start of the campaign.

He reckoned that the two matches will be tough since Ngara are psyched up, having thumped Obuya Academy by 93 runs in their season opener last Saturday, while Sir Ali beat them (Stray Lions) by 58 runs in last year’s NPCA 50 Overs League.

“The goal is to win the cup. We will do everything to ensure we achieve that,” said Varaiya who is also a Kenyan international.

“We are still rusty because of the long break but after two or three weeks, the groove will be back…they will be good matches since Ngara is a good side while Sir Ali beat us last year,” said Varaiya.

Nairobi Gymkhana A and Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) A are the other teams that will be looking to maintain their perfect start of the campaign.

In the round one match, Nairobi Gymkhana A beat Swamibapa Sports Club A by 13 runs. SCLPS beat Sikh Union by seven wickets.

Fixtures

Saturday

Ngara SC A v Stray Lions A, Ngara Sports Club Ground

SCLPS A v Kanbis A, SCLPS

Ruaraka A v Swamibapa A, Ruaraka Sports Club Ground

Nairobi Gymkhana A v Sir Ali A, Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground

Sikh Union A v Obuya Academy, Sikh Union Club

Sunday

Sir Ali A v Stray Lions A, Sir Ali Muslim Club

Nairobi Gymkhana A v Kanbis A, Nairobi Gymkhana Club Ground

Swamibapa A v Obuya Academy, Nairobi Jafferys Sports Club

Ruaraka A v Sikh Union A, Sikh Union Club

SCLPS v Ngara SC A, SCLPS