Stray Lions edge Kanbis in NPCA League

Alex Obanda

Stray Lions batsman Alex Obanda in action against Kanbis during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League match at Peponi School on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the other matches played on Sunday, hosts Sir Ali A lost by 53 runs to Swamibapa A at Sir Ali Muslims Club while Sikh Union A beat Nairobi gymkhana by 21 runs at Sikh Union Club. 

Stray Lions A’s all-rounder Krishna Katukala produced a man-of-the-match performance as they beat defending champions Kanbis A by a wicket in Sunday’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League match at Peponi School.

