Skill, reputation of foreign legion at stake in NPCA league

Over the years, several Indian and overseas players have graced the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) league, taking the competition to the next level. Quality overseas players have often accelerated the development of many raw Kenyan talents by training and playing together.

The likes of Martin Jacobs, Sanjay Manjrekar, Chandrakat Pandit, Ramesh Kulkani and Paras Mahabre had a massive impact in the league before going to play for India national team. England’s Mark Ramprakash also had a stint in the local league before turning up for his side for nine years.

But there have also been a few foreigners who struggled to live up to the expectations and faded away after one glorious campaign.

With the 2022-23 NPCA season underway, once again an influx of India players headlines this season's overseas signings with at least 18 players from the subcontinent set to be a part of the five months 50 overs competition.

Foreign players

All but one of the nine teams in the super league have acquired the services of the foreign players with the aim of improving their last year’s performance if not winning the league title. Multiple champions Kanbis Sports Club whom Jacobs played for is the only club that has decided to remain ‘local’ even as last year’s bottom placed Obuya Academy have decided to go abroad in a bid to remain competitive.

Obuya have acquired two players Abisheikh Sharma and Gaurav Singh.

Defending champions Stray Lions who benefited with the withdrawal of Ngara Sports Club from the league by acquiring the services of national team rookies Tanzeel Sheikh and Vraj Patel have once again added an overseas player in their squad with the acquisition of Shubham Jhadav and Mourya Viswanatha.

“"We are working on ensuring that Nairobi cricket returns to where it belonged a few years back and one of the things is to make the league more competitive and appealing. One way of making it competitive is by having players from other countries joining our clubs,” NPCA Secretary Narendra Patel said.

Youthful team

Sir Ali Muslim Club, who have for years been having a good start in the season but fail to get to the finish line have had the highest number of players with four players signed. They have retained Irfan Elahi and Ashutosh Sharma from last year’s squad and added on Ahmad Hassan and Kurpreet Singh.

Anish Chaudhery has moved from Swamibapa to Ruaraka Sports Club where he will join Yogesh Sawant and Sachin Gill. Karan Trivedi and Krish Kumar Patel have been snapped up by last year’s second runners-up Swamibapa.

After a poor show last season, Sikh Union have added two overseas on their youthful team with a hope of registering better fortunes. They have acquired Ahmad Shahzad and Aslam Usama while Nairobi Gymkhana have signed Adhitya Yadav.