Sir Ali ready to rumble ahead of NPCA League week 3 action

Gurdeep Singh

Gurdeep Singh (left) plays a delivery under pressure from Sikh Union wicketkeeper Krushil Saula during Nairobi Province Cricket Association (NPCA) One Day league match on March 3, 2019 at Jamhuri High School.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Following their 3 wicket victory over Gymkhana 'A' last weekend, Sir Ali Muslim Club 'A' will be back in action today against Ngara Sports Club 'A'.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.