Sir Ali buoyed by win over leaders Stray Lions, says Gurdeep Singh

Sir Ali Muslim Club 'A' skipper Gurdeep Singh has said that their superb batting was important to team's victory against league leaders Stray Lions.

Sir Ali broke Lions' unbeaten run at home with a 58-run advantage as Week 6 of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA)50 Overs League ended at various centres.

Sir Ali's Sandip Adole smashed 89 but had to contend with LBW decision which denied him what seemed an imminent century.

Singh hit a quick fire 28 but equally suffered LBW blow from a Hiren Varaiya delivery. Eugene Maneno, unbeaten on 33 and Tarandeep Singh, who scored a rapid 30 enabled Sir Ali deliver the league's biggest upset.

The Sir Ali skipper praised Adole’s efforts on home turf, saying it kept the scoreboard ticking well prior to his exit.

"I sustained a shoulder dislocation in our previous game against Obuya Academy, so I took a deserved rest the entire week till Saturday. I decided to take the chance as it was our most crucial game against an unbeaten side, therefore I decided to play before the toss," Singh said.

With overcast conditions and a soft pitch, Sir Ali lost the toss and were put to bat first by the visitors.

"Our batsmen did well to put up 249 on the board for the loss of 8 wickets. We knew chasing would be difficult. Sandip Adole played well for his 89, I went lower the order to ease the pressure by attacking their spinners which came well and got the score ticking faster. Our lower order batted well, with Eugene Ochieng and Tarandeep Singh putting up a 50+ stand helping us reach 249," he said.

Sir Ali's Irfan Ellahi bowled well, taking the scalp of Lions' premier batsman Alex Obanda.

"Our spinners bowled well to put pressure before Irfan Ellahi came to clean up the tail," he said.

Stray Lions won the toss and elected to field first. Stray Lions most consistent player Shem Ngoche, was caught out by Hamza Amir after scoring only one run.

In another match, SCLPS Cutchi Leva, won by 3 wickets against hosts Sikh Union. Simbas scored an impressive 233 for 9, which Cutchi Leva chased for the loss of 7 wickets. RH Nathani missed out on his maiden century to remain unbeaten on 99.

Champions Kanbis Sports Club beat visiting Nairobi Gymkhana by a massive 168-run at their Eastleigh High School backyard. Kanbis’ youngster Pushpak Kerai smashed a smooth 99 before being bowled out by Lucas Oluoch.

It was a bitter pill for Kerai when a century seemed too close yet too far. The win at home was a good consolation for him. Kanbis won the toss and elected to bat first.

The home side amassed 298 for the loss of 6 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Gymkhana managed a paltry 130 when they were all out in 24.5 overs.

Lucas Oluoch was Gymkhana's highest scorer with a decent score of 59. Kanbis A's other leading scorers were Dhiren Gondaria (40) and Emmanuel Bundi with a 24.

Gondaria was out LBW to Aamav Purav delivery. Bundi was caught out by Martin Okoth. Kanbis have since upped their ante after losing to Ruaraka.

"After losing to Ruaraka, the boys have learnt to take it all in their stride. Their quest for success is amazing. Pushpak hit a 99 which goes to show that we are getting better and better at the ball as we do with the bat," Rakep Patel of Kanbis said.