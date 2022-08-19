Sikh Union, SCPLS chase elusive win in NCPA league

The Nairobi Cricket Provincial Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League resumes Sunday, with Sikh Union A and Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A looking to register their first wins of the season.

Four matches will be played in the fifth round of the competition that involves teams within Nairobi.

Sikh Union A and SCPLS A are the only teams that are yet to register a win in this year’s campaign that has attracted nine teams.

The two sides have lost in all the three matches that they have played and with the two-week break having provided teams with enough time to polish their skills, Sikh Union A and SCPLS A hope to bring their skid to a halt.

But it will not be smooth sailing as they are all scheduled to face-off with tough opponents. SCPLS A will visit defending champions Stray Lions A at Peponi School, in a match where the latter will also be looking to bounce back to winning ways in the nine-team league.

“SCPLS A have always been underdogs but people should not be surprised if the results favours us. It will be an interesting match because every team this season is good,” said SCPLS A stand-in captain Raj Bhudia.

In their opening match of the competition, SCPLS A lost by four wickets to Sir Ali Muslim Club A, before going down to Swamibapa Sports Club A and Obuya Academy A by three and two wickets in rounds two and three respectively.

Three-time champions Stray Lions A head into the match at an unfamiliar place, as they lie seventh on the log with four points, eight behind leaders Sir Ali Muslim Club A who have played one more match. The leaders will not be in action this weekend as they have been awarded a bye.

Stray Lions A's only victory thus far came three weeks ago when they beat Nairobi Gymkhana A by nine wickets.

In their two other matches, the defending champions lost by 46 runs to Obuya Academy A and 76 runs to Sir Ali Muslim Club A.

While chasing for their first victory of the season against on-form Obuya Academy A, bottom-placed Sikh Union A will be looking to capitalise on home advantage and the return of a number of their key players. They are all-rounders Afaq Shahid and Ali Shahid and off spinner Satish Hirani.

“Some of our players have been outside the country but they are now back so we expect an improved performance,” said Sikh Union A captain Sukh Deep.

In their opening match of the season, Sikh Union A lost by 70 runs to Swamibapa Sports Club A. Kanbis Sports Club A and Nairobi Gymkhana A beat them by six wickets and 183 runs respectively.

Obuya Academy A are yet to lose a match in this campaign. After their opening match of the campaign against Kanbis Sports Club A was abandoned, Obuya beat Stray Lions A and SCPLS A by 46 runs and two wickets respectively.

Fixtures (all matches start at 9.30am)

Stray Lions A v SCPLS A Peponi School

Nairobi Gymkhana A v Kanbis A Nairobi Gymkhana Club

Swamibapa A v Ruaraka A Nairobi Jaffrey Sports Club

Sikh Union A v Obuya Academy A Sikh Union Sports Club