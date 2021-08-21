Sikh Union beef up squad to end fielding woes

Sikh Union A has had to contend with fielding woes in their batting and bowling units, a situation their captain Sukdeep Singh believes may soon be over.

Sikh Union will be seeking to register their maiden win in the ongoing Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League.

The Simbas have beefed up their squad with the Indian trio of Depak Singh, Sudhir Yadav and Jassim Matharoo in their bid to end their batting and fielding woes as they play hosts Sir Ali A in NPCA week seven today.

After a string of below par fielding performances, Singh hopes the arrival of the three players from India will improve the team’s performance.

"I believe the foreign players will inject the much-needed guidance and boost to the team before the end of the season, our priority is to finish among the top four in the NPCA league," Singh said.

On the team’s loss to SCLP Cutch Leva in the last over he said: “We played well in our first half. My partnership with Mohammed contributed to 120 runs which was really positive and led to our highest total this season. Our batting wasn't that good, we slacked off more in our fielding."

Indian star Depak Singh, who is returning to the Forest Road Club outfit for the umpteenth time, is remembered for taking 17 wickets in five matches.

"NPCA is an excellent league, it is always a great pleasure to be a part of it. I'm glad that our boys at Sikh Union are eager to learn. Jas Matharoo has been impressive in the under 18 ranks in Mumbai, so I believe our presence will come in handy for Sikh Union." Depark said.

Sir Ali skipper Gurdeep Singh is hoping that the top and middle order will rediscover the batting mojo which was important for the team’s success against Stray Lions.

In other matches today, Stray Lions A will host Swamibapa A at Peponi School. Obuya Cricket Academy (OCA) will take on champions Kanbis A at their Lenana School home ground.

Obuya’s top order has Steve Odhiambo, star player Collins Obuya, Sahil Shah and Atharav Thembekar.





Nairobi Gymkhana will host Ruaraka A at their Gymkhana backyard while Ngara SC A will play SCLPS A (Cutchi Leva) at Ngara Sports Club.

Division One has seven matches on the card with Kongonis taking a bye for the weekend.

Division 2, which is the development category of NPCA, will feature two matches.

GI Unicorns B will take on Sikh Union C at the Goan Institute, while Kongonis B will be up against GI Unicorns C at Nairobi Club.

Meanwhile, NPCA Chairman Kanti Rabadia has lauded the juniors saying that his committee is laying emphasis on the youngsters who will become the stars of tomorrow.

"We have a strategic development plan that is geared towards youth development, we want them to start early and I'm glad that the structures we are implementing will eventually act as a feeder to the senior teams,” said Rabadia.

He revealed their plan to start the women’s league once sponsorship negotiations are complete.

NPCA is looking to partner with several corporates to sponsor the 2021/22 NPCA 50 Over League, as well as the T20 and 75 Overs League later in the year.

Division 1

Kongoni A -BYE

Stray Cheetah vs Stray Lions B-TBC

SCLPS B vs Ngara SC B-SCLPS

Ruaraka B vs Nairobi Jaffrey -Nairobi Jeffery

Kanbis B VS Nairobi Gymkhana B-Easteigh

Stray Leopards A vs Sir Ali B –Sikh Union

Swamibapa B vs GI Unicorns A –Jamhuri

An-nadil Jamaly vs Skh Union B-PP

Division 2

GI Unicorns B vs Sikh Union C-GI