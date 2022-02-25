SDT stops Cricket Kenya polls

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has stopped the Cricket Kenya elections planned for Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

This follows an application by Tariq Iqbal, one of the candidates vying to be the next Cricket Kenya president.

In the order where members of the Independent Elections Panel led by chairman Kenneth Mutuma have been listed as respondents, SDT Chairman John Ohaga ordered that the election be stopped until the matter is heard and determined.

He certified the matter as urgent and set March 2 as the mention date.

“Pending the inter-partes hearing of this Application, the respondents on their own or through their servants or agents be restrained by an order of injunction from in any way organizing for or conducting an election for Cricket Kenya on February 26, 2022, as communicated in the Notice dated 19 January 2022 or any other day," read part of the order issued by Ohaga.

“…Pending the hearing inter-partes of this Application, the Respondents on their own or through their servants or agents or otherwise howsoever be and are restrained by an order of injunction from in any way organizing for or conducting an election for Cricket Kenya on 26 February 202 as communicated in the Notice dated 19 January 2022.”

Iqbal, a former Kenya international, was to face off with Manoj Narshi Patel and Chidambaran Subramanian in the election that was to take place from 9am to 5pm.

Those vying for the vice chairman position are former Kenyan international Thomas Odoyo and Maina Kiruma Karama, while Peter D’ Costa and Kaplesh Solanki will battle it out for the treasurer’s post.

Pearlyne Omamo and Kennedy Otieno Obuya (former Kenyan international) are unopposed in the Director Women’s Cricket and County Associations Representative positions respectively.