Ruaraka stun champions Kanbis as Stray Lions surge on

Ruaraka’s Pushkar Sharma

Ruaraka’s Pushkar Sharma celebrates his century against Swamibapa last Sunday. He is currently the leading run scorer in the NPCA League with 606 runs.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nation Reporter

Defending champions Kanbis Sports Club “A” suffered a 5-wickets loss to Ruaraka “A” at their Eastleigh High School backyard in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League match at the weekend. Kanbis A won the toss and elected to bat first.

