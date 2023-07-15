Ruaraka, Kanbis battle for 50-overs supremacy as Swamibapa seek redemption

Ruaraka and Kanbis A's quest for the quadruple continues this weekend as they take on away opponents in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50-overs league.

Both are favourites for the coveted title going into the fourth weekend, which will for the first time feature the Division 3 League.

Even though it is still early, T20 champions Swamibala will also need to stay focused to avoid dropping points after losing to Ruaraka last weekend.

Ruaraka, led by Sachin Gill and Pushkar Sharma, will be firm favourites against former champions Stray Lions at Nairobi Jaffery.

The Thika Road side will go into the Stray Lions clash in high spirits after a string of good scores from their top-order batsmen.

Nairobi Gymkhana A have a date with Swamibapa A in their Gymkhana backyard as SCLPS YL A host Kanbis A at their Eastleigh ground. Obuya Academy A take on Sikh Union A at the Lenana ground.

Kanbis star batsman Dhiren Gondaria will be looking for his third century in four matches.

Swamibapa skipper Rushab Patel is happy that his teammates have learnt from last weekend's loss to Ruaraka.

Rushab said: "In Ruaraka's second innings, I think pacers Abhinav Tandel and Peter Koech did a great job in the first 8 overs. Koech created three chances but unfortunately, all the catches were dropped. I think that made a big difference in our defeat. The wicket didn't offer much in the afternoon and the opposition batsmen took advantage of that.

"We didn't play to our full potential. However, we recognised our mistakes and where we need to improve for the upcoming matches. We know our strength as a team and we will try to come back stronger for the next game," he added.

In Division One, Ngara A will play Sikh Union B at Sikh Union while Ruaraka B will take on Stray Lions B at Ruaraka. Wolves CC take on Swamibapa B at Jamhuri.

NPCA 50 OVERS LEAGUE

SUPER DIVISION

Ruaraka A vs Stray Lions A (Nairobi Jaffery)

Nairobi Gymkhana A vs Swamibapa A (Nairobi Gymkhana)

SCLPS YL A vs Kanbis A (Eastleigh)

Obuya Academy A vs Sikh Union A (Lenana)

DIVISION 1

Ngara A vs Sikh Union B (SU)

Ruaraka B vs Stray Lions B (Ruaraka)

Wolves CC vs Swamibapa B (Jamhuri)

SCLPS YL B vs Kanbis B (Cutchi Leva)

Goan Institute A vs Kingonis CC (Goan)

DIVISION 3 Results for the first weekend Fixtures.

Sikh Union Development lost to SCLPS YL Dev (Cutchi Leva) by 6 wickets.