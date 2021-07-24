Ruaraka chase maiden win in Nairobi cricket league

Ruaraka A are confident of registering their first win in the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League on Sunday when they host defending champions Kanbis A at Ruaraka Grounds.

Three other matches have been lined-up for the third round of the top flight league, which will still be without umpires appointed by the Kenya Umpires and Scorers Association.

Nairobi Gymkhana A will not be in action thanks to a bye.

Ruaraka A have had a poor start to the competition, as they have lost in all the two matches that they have played. In their season-opening fixture against Stray Lions, Ruaraka A lost by 169 runs. They then failed to capitalise on home advantage in their next fixture, falling to Swamibapa A by 99 runs.

Speaking on Saturday to Nation Sport, Ruraka’s captain Purshotam Vekariya said that they expect to register a positive result against Kanbis A, as they have worked on their batting, which was their main undoing against Swamibapa A.

“We have been preparing well for this match especially in our batting line-up. Because our bowling is good, we believe that we can beat them (Kanbis A),” said Vekariya.

Kanbis A comes into this clash looking to keep their 100 percent record. The defending champions beat Sikh Union by four wickets in the season’s opening match, before overpowering SCLPS A by 224 runs.

Kanbis A captain Dhiren Gondaria said that despite their impressive form they will not take chances against Ruaraka A.

“As per our previous results against them, they have always given us a good run. They also have new faces and because they have lost in their last two matches, we know that they will be out for a win so we cannot underestimate them. We will go hard against them because we want to win the league again,” said Gondaria who attributed their impressive start of the season to the young players in the team.

Fixtures

Sunday

Swamibapa A v Sikh Union A Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club

Ruaraka A v Kanbis A Ruaraka Cricket Grounds

Stray Lions A v SCLPS A Peponi School