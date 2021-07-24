Ruaraka chase maiden win in Nairobi cricket league

Nehemiah Odhiambo

Swamibapa A's Nehemiah Odhiambo (right) makes a run during their Nairobi Cricket League match against Ruaraka A at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Three other matches have been lined-up for the third round of the top flight league
  • Nairobi Gymkhana A will not be in action thanks to a bye
  • Kanbis A captain Dhiren Gondaria said that despite their impressive form they will not take chances against Ruaraka A

Ruaraka A are confident of registering their first win in the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League on Sunday when they host defending champions Kanbis A at Ruaraka Grounds. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.