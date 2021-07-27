Ruaraka A look to build on Kanbis win in NPCA League

James Ngoche

Swamibapa A bowler James Ngoche in action against Sikh Union during their National Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League match at Ruaraka grounds on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ruaraka’s Vishil Patel and Pankaj Bhudia picked a wicket each and gave out 31 and 30 runs respectively.
  • "The players were up to the task. We will prepare and work hard in our next fixture against SCPLS A away,” said Ruaraka’s coach Francis Otieno.

Ruaraka A are confident of registering more wins in the 2021 National Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League after they stunned defending champions Kanbis A by three wickets Sunday.

