Ruaraka A look to build on Kanbis win in NPCA League

Ruaraka A are confident of registering more wins in the 2021 National Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League after they stunned defending champions Kanbis A by three wickets Sunday.

It was the first victory for Ruaraka A in the three matches it has played thus far.

The match, which was staged at Ruaraka Sports Club, saw the on-form Kanbis A, set a target of 185 runs for 10 in 45.2 overs.

The hosts chased the target in 47.3 overs with 7 wickets down and 186 runs on the board.

Ruaraka’s all-rounder Kenneth Waiswa destroyed their opponents with the ball, taking four wickets and conceding 28 runs on the board, after 10 overs, before adding three runs for his team.

The Ugandan Waiswa was supported on the bowling wing by skipper Purshotam Vekariya, who took three wickets and gave away 38 runs from eight overs.

Ruaraka’s Vishil Patel and Pankaj Bhudia picked a wicket each and gave out 31 and 30 runs respectively.

"The players were up to the task. We will prepare and work hard in our next fixture against SCPLS A away,” said Ruaraka’s coach Francis Otieno.

Round three results;

Swamibapa A beat Sikh Union A by 7 Wickets at Nairobi Jaffrey's Club.

Stray Lions A beat SCLPS A by 8 wickets at Peponi School