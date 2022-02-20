Ruaraka A down Obuya Academy A in NPCA T20

Ruaraka A beat Obuya Academy A by 24 runs to register their second win in the sixth round of the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super Cup match at Ruaraka Sports Club on Sunday.

The 2019 T20 finalists Ruaraka came into the match on the back of four losses and a win.

Obuya Academy won the toss and elected to bowl, putting Ruaraka A captain Tushar Vaghani under pressure due to the young players promoted from their second-string side.

Ruaraka set a target of 143/7 runs in the first inning in 20.0 Overs and Obuya Academy managed 119/9 in 20.0 overs

Ruaraka All Rounder Sachin Gill picked the Man of the Match accolade after taking two wickets giving out 18 runs with a maiden in 4.1 overs and scored 55 runs from 44 ball, before he was sent back to the pavilion by the Obuya brothers.

Chandresh Hirani managed 24 runs and Francis Otieno 38 runs were the only Ruaraka A batsmen who managed double figure scores.