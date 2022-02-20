Ruaraka A down Obuya Academy A in NPCA T20

Obuya Academy A's Collins Obuya (right) bats as Ruaraka A's Chandresh Hirani looks on during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super Cup match at Ruaraka Sports Club on February 20, 2022.

  • Chandresh Hirani managed 24 runs and Francis Otieno 38 runs were the only Ruaraka A batsmen who managed double figure scores.
  • T20 action continues next weekend with Ruaraka A hosting Sir Ali A and Obuya Academy playing away to defending champions Stray Lions A at Peponi.

Ruaraka A beat Obuya Academy A by 24 runs to register their second win in the sixth round of the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super Cup match at Ruaraka Sports Club on Sunday.

