Rakep Patel: An extra effort won the game for Stray Lions

Kanbis 'A' star player Rakep Patel believes his teammates and winners Stray Lions ‘A’ did everything possible to set the mood for a real cliff-hanger in their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League match at Peponi School on Sunday.

“At the end of the day, it was just an extra effort that won the game," said Patel.

Kanbis ‘A’ suffered a 1 wicket defeat to leaders Stray Lions in what went down as the match of the day on Week 8 of the NPCA 50 Overs Super League

"It was a great game, and this time for the best teams in the league having to square it out in scintillating fashion, from the scores, any side could have won the game," Patel said.

Kanbis ‘A’ Skipper Dhiren Gondaria was left to rue his errors.

Having restricted Kanbis for 249, Stray Lions looked set to beat the champions when they cruised to 122-1 into the 21st over, before some excellent bowling by Rajesh Bhudia (2-56) and Emmanuel Bundi (4-47) changed the game.

Bundi’s good bowling meant Kanbis left the match with its pride intact after a powerful performance by Stray Lions batting led by Alex Obanda and Krishna Katukala.

With the results, Stray Lions moved back to the top of the 10-team league with 28 points from eight matches. Kanbis are second with 24 points, four ahead of Swamibapa who have a match in hand.

"We started off well as a batting unit only to be let down by a couple of wickets," Gondaria told Nation.Africa.

Patel, however, praised the Pushpak Kerai and Rakep partnership.

"Kerai and Rakep played well, they had a decent partnership. Kerai’s dismissal added on to our woes. If he had continued a little bit longer, we would have had better scores," the Kanbis captain added.

Meanwhile, Collins Pbuya’s century steered Obuya Cricket Academy (OCA) to register their first victory of the season with a 52 run win over SCLPS A Cutchi Leva. Obuya Academy had a decent score of 220.

Sikh Union A beat Nairobi Gymkhana by 21 runs. Sukdeep Singh’s century and Deepak Singh’s half century that saw the team post 267 on the board. Gymkhana were bowled out for 246.

Elsewhere, Ruaraka A defeated Ngara Sports Club A by 202 runs. Another brilliant unbeaten 167 by Pushkar Sharma saw Ruaraka post a massive 354 for the loss of 5, and in return, saw off Ngara for 152.

It was a double victory for the Swamibapa whose development side beat Sikh Union by 10 wickets in Division Two.

The Swamis A side hit Sir Ali A who were all out with 289 after 40.5 overs.

Swamibapa A smashed 341 for 5 in 50.0 overs, with Pro Rakesh Kahar setting the tone with an unbeaten 123, and valuable contributions from Duwanil Patel 62 and Harendra Kerai 68. Sir Ali’s Irfan Elahi was passed for 97 runs off his 10 overs.

Selected results

29 August 2021 NPCA Div1.50 Overs 2021,

Stray Lions A 250/9 (47.1 ov)

Kanbis A 249/9 (50.0 ov)

Stray Lions A - Won by 1 wicket

Nairobi Gymkhana A 246/10 (48.1 ov)

Sikh Union A267/10 (47.4 ov)

Sikh Union, Sikh Union A - Won by 21 runs

Obuya Academy A 220/10 (49.5 ov)

SCLPS A 168/10 (31.3 ov)

Obuya Academy, Obuya Academy A - Won by 52 runs

Ruaraka A 354/5 (50.0 ov)

Ngara SC A 152/10 (33.3 ov)

Ruaraka A - Won by 202 runs

Nairobi Jaffery Sports Club 215/10 l(40.4 ov)

Kongonis A 272/10 (49.5 ov)

Kongonis Cricket Club, Kongonis A - Won by 57 runs

Sir Ali A 289/10 (40.5 ov)

Swamibapa A 341/5 (50.0 ov)

Swamibapa Sports Club, Swamibapa A - Won by 52 runs

Swamibapa Development 64/0 (17.4 ov)

Sikh Union C 62/10 (25.4 ov)

Swamibapa Development - Won by 10 wickets

Sikh Union B 146/10 (45.5 ov)

Nairobi Gymkhana B 148/1 (26.2 ov)