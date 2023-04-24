Players not to blame, cricket official says

Director Women’s Cricket at Cricket Kenya, Pearlyne Omamo has absolved the national women’s team of blame in their uncharacteristically poor show in the Victoria Series which concluded in Kampala at the weekend.

This as questions continue to be raised over the long delay by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in releasing funds to Cricket Kenya (CK), despite the Manoj Patel-led body having met all the requirements set by the world body.

Kenya finished last on the log in the women’s Twenty20 International (T20I) Victoria Series that also involved hosts Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the United Arab Emirates at the Lugogo Oval. In the tournament that ended on Sunday at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kenya picked just one point after their match against Uganda was abandoned due to rain.

They lost to UAE, Rwanda, and Tanzania by 15 runs, 47 runs, and 101 runs respectively.

Uganda were crowned champions by virtue of topping with seven points.

And in what was shocking news to many, skipper Sharon Juma announced her retirement from international cricket after donning the national team colours for over 10 years.

Omamo said that with lack of funds, the girls “did not have necessary resources to enable them to train to the adequate standards.”

The team trained just for a week at Sir Ali Muslim Club Grounds in Nairobi, with most sessions being disrupted by rain.

While Otieno had on April 15 ruled out the possibility of Kenya lifting the trophy, he was confident that the team would reach the final.

Omamo said that even as they look to have proper preparations for the ICC Regional qualifiers slated for September in Africa, there is little they can do until when the world cricket body will release funds to CK.

“We do not have resources but we are trying to see what to do to facilitate training,” said the former cricket player.

She said that just like before, the annual Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament, and Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association league will form part of the national team’s preparations.

CK chairman Patel did not respond to Nation Sport queries on why ICC has delayed to release funds to Kenya, and how he intends to turn things around for the national women’s cricket team.

Nation Sport was also not successful in attempts to get a response from Patricia Kambarami, the Regional Manager at ICC Development, Africa.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Development Director, and Chief Finance Officer (CFO) were the positions that ICC had directed CK to fill, before releasing funds to it. They were filled last December with Ronald Bukusi being named the CEO, Thomas Odoyo being the Development Director, and Nathan Okaka being named the CFO.

Odoyo was also not aware of why ICC has delayed in releasing funds to CK. He was hopeful that the world body will do the needful soon.

Because of the delay, the national team's players are not contracted while CK staff have gone several months without pay.

While Nation Sport could not immediately establish how much Kenya is entitled to from ICC, it established that as of last year, the country qualified for about $460,000. The money is disbursed quarterly.