On-form Ruaraka eye Sikh Union's scalp

James Ngoche

Swamibapa A bowler James Ngoche in action against Sikh Union during their National Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League match at Ruaraka grounds on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ruaraka started the competition on a poor note – falling to Stray Lions A and Swamibapa A by 169 and 99 runs respectively
  • Ruaraka shocked defending champions Kanbis by three wickets, before overpowering SCLPS by 128 runs last Sunday
  • Five matches have been lined up for the fifth round of the competition this weekend

Red-hot Ruaraka A’s batsman Pushkar Sharma has urged his teammates to extend their impressive run in the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League when they take on Sikh Union A this weekend. 

