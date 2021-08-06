On-form Ruaraka eye Sikh Union's scalp

Red-hot Ruaraka A’s batsman Pushkar Sharma has urged his teammates to extend their impressive run in the 2021 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League when they take on Sikh Union A this weekend.

Ruaraka started the competition on a poor note – falling to Stray Lions A and Swamibapa A by 169 and 99 runs respectively.

But they now look to have found their footing, thanks to successive victories over defending champions Kanbis A and SCLPS A.

Ruaraka shocked defending champions Kanbis by three wickets, before overpowering SCLPS by 128 runs last Sunday.

Against SCLPS, Sharma who is the Under-16 captain of India’s Mumbai, produced a man-of-the match performance by slamming 144 runs from 139 deliveries.

Sharma is still over the moon for that performance, which was his highest ever run in one-day international (ODI).

Ahead of their Sunday’s clash with Sikh Union at Sikh Union Club, Sharma said their back-to-back wins have instilled more confidence in the team.

“Now our team is doing well because everyone is giving their best in his role. As per the victories in our last two matches, our confidence is high and we want to maintain this rhythm. It does not matter who our opponent is," said Sharma, who moved to Kenya in 2018.

Last year, he entered into a five-year sponsorship deal with the IndiaFist Life Insurance and his dream is to represent Kenya at an international event.

"Since I came to NPCL as a pro, I have registered a good performance. It will be great if I play for Kenya. It is my dream," said Sharma.

Five matches have been lined up for the fifth round of the competition this weekend.

Fixtures

Sunday

SCPS A v Swamibapa A SCLPS Cricket Ground

Ngara SC A v Kanbis A Ngara Sports Club

Stray Lions A v Nairobi Gymkhana A Peponi School

Sir Ali A v Obuya Academy Sir A Muslim Club Ground