NPCA T20 League to resume in January 2022

Krishna Katukala

Stray Lions' Krishna Katukala bowls during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NCPA) 50 Overs League match against Swamibapa Sports Club A at Nairobi Jaffrey Sports Club on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This year’s triumph is Stray Lions third in the NPCA 50 Overs League after their success in 2016 and 2017.
  • “This time the standard of cricket has been very high compared to the other seasons. Initially, there were three or four clubs which were very tough, but this time even if you were playing a team that is ranked number eight, it always gave you a run for your money ,” said Stray Lions captain Hiren Varaiya.

With half of the teams in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League already done with their 2021 campaign, the competition’s organisers have revealed plans to hold a T20 contest next year.

