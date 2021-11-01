NPCA T20 League to resume in January 2022

With half of the teams in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League already done with their 2021 campaign, the competition’s organisers have revealed plans to hold a T20 contest next year.

Stray Lions Cricket Club, Kanbis Sports Club, Sir Ali Muslim Club, Ruaraka Sports Club and Sikh Union are the teams that have played all their matches in this season’s 50 Overs League.

Swamibapa Sports Club, Nairobi Gymkhana, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj and Ngara Sports Club remain with one match each, while Obuya Academy have not played two matches.

Champions Stray Lions completed what has been a perfect season for them by beating dethroned champions Kanbis by three wickets on Sunday at Eastleigh High School.

From 18 matches, Stray Lions who only lost to Nairobi Gymkhana and Sir Ali amassed 64 points, 16 more than runners up Kanbis.

This year’s triumph is Stray Lions third in the NPCA 50 Overs League after their success in 2016 and 2017.

“This time the standard of cricket has been very high compared to the other seasons. Initially, there were three or four clubs which were very tough, but this time even if you were playing a team that is ranked number eight, it always gave you a run for your money ,” said Stray Lions captain Hiren Varaiya.

Speaking to Nation Sport, NPCA Chairman Kanti Rabadia said that the T20 League will start in January 2022.

“The NPCA 50 Overs League will start sometime in June or July (2022). Before that we will have a T20 competition and hopefully it will be a great thing,” said Rabadia. The last NPCA T20 League took place in 2019 with Kanbis being crowned champions.

Looking to also reign supreme in the T20 League, Stray Lions Secretary General Thota Sreenivas said they will bolster their squad with a few specialists in the game.