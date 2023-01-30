NPCA T20 League: Swamibapa post mixed results, Kanbis lead

Keen not to slip up again in their quest to reclaim the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 League title, Swamibapa Sports Club ‘A’ captain Rushab Patel has called on unity and focus in the team.

The 2017 champions on Sunday suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down by 38 runs to Sir Ali Muslim Club ‘A’ at Jamhuri Cricket Ground.

This was a day after the former winners secured an eight-wicket win over Nairobi Gymkhana ‘A’ at Jaffrey Sports Club.

In the other matches held at the weekend, Sir Ali defeated Stray Lions Cricket Club ‘A’ by 39 runs at Sir Ali Muslim Ground, while Gymkhana lost by 37 runs to Ruaraka Sports Club ‘A’ at Ruaraka Sports Ground.

Defending champions and leaders Kanbis Sports Club ‘A’ thrashed Obuya Academy ‘A’ and Sikh Union ‘A’ by 10 wickets and 77 runs respectively to maintain their winning start to the season.

Sikh Union trounced Ruaraka by nine runs in their other clash at the weekend.

Opening batsman Patel, who partnered Alex Obanda in Swamibapa’s innings, said that apart from giving away too many runs and boundaries, they also bowled several loose balls, thus failing to successfully chase Sir Ali’s target.

Sir Ali, who won the toss and elected to bat first, had posted 157 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs of their innings.

In reply, Swamibapa hit 119 runs all-out in 19.3 overs of their innings.

“We just need to focus game by game and work together to execute the team’s plan,” said Patel, whose side defeated Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) ‘A’ by eight wickets in their season’s opener one week ago.

“We want to win the title again so we are looking to bounce back in our next match,” added Patel.

While Swamibapa’s middle-order batsman Dhwanil Patel top-scored with 56 runs from 43 balls including seven four and a six, it was Sir Ali’s Kashish Panseja who produced a man-of-the match performance by delivering 48 runs, and taking most wickets at three.

Just like leaders Kanbis, Sir Ali have also won all their three matches this season. They defeated Ruaraka by 32 runs in their campaign opener.

Against Gymkhana, Indian-born Kenyan Pushkar Sharma slammed half a century to guide Ruaraka in bringing to an end their poor start of the competition.

Having lost to Sir Ali and Sikh Union by 32 runs and nine wickets respectively, Ruaraka went into the clash hungry for a win.

They won the toss and elected to bat first, setting a target of 169 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs of their innings.