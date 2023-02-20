NPCA T20 League: Semi-final line-up complete

The first round of the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) T20 Super League ended at the weekend with Swamibapa Sports Club “A” and Sir Ali Muslim Club “A” joint top with 28 points from eight matches.

They progressed to the semi-finals stage alongside defending champions Kanbis Sports Club “A” and Sikh Union Club “A”, who finished third and fourth with 24 and 20 points respectively, from the same number of matches.

In the semi-finals slated for this coming weekend, leaders Swamibapa will face Sir Ali, while Kanbis will square it out with Sikh Union.

Swamibapa and Sir Ali justified their top spot in the league that attracted nine teams.

They are the only sides in the competition with seven wins and just one loss to their names.

Swamibapa thrashed bottom-placed Obuya Academy “A” at the weekend by 104 runs to leapfrog Sir Ali at the top thanks to a superior run rate.

This was after Sir Ali stumbled for the first time in the campaign losing by five wickets to champions Kanbis.

Swamibapa's only defeat in the first round was a 38-run loss to Sir Ali on January 29.

True to the words of their captain Rushab Patel, the 2017 winners who are out to reclaim the title have been superb in this year’s T20 contest.

Through team work, they have made light work of most of their opponents with opener Patel leading them to victories.

They defeated Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) “A”, and Nairobi Gymkhana “A” by eight wickets each.

Against Ruaraka Sports Club “A”, Swamibapa won by 15 runs, before defeating Sikh Union, Kanbis and Stray Lions Cricket Club “A” by 68, 23 and 21 runs respectively.

Patel top scored with 58 and 67 runs against SCLPS and Gymkhana respectively.

Their middle order batsman Dhwanil Patel has also been outstanding, top scoring by 56, 71 and 78 runs against Sir Ali, Sikh Union and Obuya respectively.

Yash Bhatt has also been superb with the catch, picking a total of 17 wickets.

“We have been taking every game at a time while trying to focus on our plan and executing it. With that, we have been able to get the best performance out of every player,” said Patel.

Apart from Swamibapa, other teams that Sir Ali defeated on their path to the second spot on the log are Ruaraka (by 32 runs), Stray Lions (by 32 runs), Obuya (43 runs), Sikh Union (by eight wickets), SCLPS (by eight wickets), Gymkhana (by 30 runs) and Kanbis (by five wickets).

Kashish Panseja has been Sir Ali's most outstanding player in the tournament, top scoring for the club against Stray Lions, Swamibapa, Sikh Union, SCPLS, Gymkhana and Kanbis with 61, 48, 44, 44, 57 and 35 runs respectively.

He spiced up his performance with a total of 13 wickets.

"No win came easy. We had to apply ourselves fully," said Irfan Karin, who is one of the senior players at Sir Ali. He also heaped praise on Panseja saying "he has been very important in all our wins."