NPCA Super League: Ruaraka hit leaders Obuya Academy

All-rounder Sachin Gill produced a man-of-the-match performance as hosts Ruaraka Sports Club A beat leaders Obuya Academy A by eight wickets in a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League on Sunday.

Ruaraka won the toss and elected to field, putting Obuya, who hit 134 all-out in 33.2 overs of their innings, under pressure.

In reply, Ruaraka carried the day with 138 runs for the loss of two wickets in 17.3 overs.

Gill took five wickets and conceded 35 runs with two maidens in 9.2 overs. He scored 46 runs in 35 balls before he was caught and bowled by Obuya’s duo of Protus Asirigwa and Steve Omwogo.

Experienced all-rounders Collins Obuya and Elijah Otieno were the only Obuya players who impressed with 46 runs from 89 balls and 26 runs from 24 balls respectively.

Experienced Ruaraka batsman Puskar Sharma put up a good batting performance with an unbeaten 61 runs from 53 balls, supported by teammate Nitin Hirani's 15 runs from 13 balls after losing openers Chandresh Hirani for nine and Gill.

Despite the loss, Obuya are still top of the nine-team log with 32 points, just two above Kanbis Sports Club A.