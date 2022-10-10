NPCA Super League: Obuya Academy back to winning ways

Leaders Obuya Academy A thrashed hosts Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS) A by nine runs to bounce back to winning ways in the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs Super League.

In the other round 12 matches held Sunday, Kanbis Sports Club A beat Ruaraka Sports Club A by four wickets at Eastleigh High School to move second on the log, while defending champions Stray Lions A defeated Nairobi Gymkhana A by 61 runs at Peponi School.

Hosts Sir Ali Muslim Club A lost to Swamibapa Sports Club A by five wickets.

Obuya went into this round's clash on the back of two successive defeats against Stray Lions and Kanbis respectively.

With the wicket looking to be very slow in the morning, but showing signs of opening up as the day progressed, Obuya opted to field first after winning the toss.

It was a decision that bore fruit as they successfully chased SCLPS‘s target of 147 runs all-out in 36.4 overs of their innings. Obuya, who top the standings with 32 points, carried the day with 149 runs for the loss of one wicket in 31.4 overs of their innings.

Kanbis, who have a game in hand, are second with 26 points.

Obuya’s off-spin bowler Steve Biko terrorised the hosts' batting line up – picking four wickets and conceding 18 runs with no maiden in 4.4 overs.

His first casualty was Mohit Jhawa, who he trapped Leg Before Wicket (LBW) for 25 runs.

He then bowled out Dipak Pindoria (five runs), Niraj Patel (20 runs), V.H. Bhojani (zero runs) and Mehul Ashani (14 runs). That impressive performance earned Biko the Man-of-the Match gong.

Kenya international Collins Obuya and Abhishek Sharma won the match’s partnership. Obuya scored an unbeaten 74 from 93 balls, while Sharma hit 10 runs from seven balls.

R.H. Nathani was SCLPS’s only batsman who registered a meaningful score, hitting 35 runs before being trapped LBW by bowler Collins Obuya.