NPCA League: Ruaraka win again, Obuya Academy stay top

Ruaraka Sports Club A’s batsman Pushkar Sharma believes the team is in the right direction in their chase for this year’s Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League title.

This after the team on Sunday registered their second victory of the season by beating Swamibapa Sports Club A by five wickets at Nairobi Jaffrey Sports Club.

In the match, Ruaraka A won the toss and elected to bowl, putting Swamibapa A on the knife at their home turf.

But the hosts only managed a score of 147/10 in 43.4 overs in the first inning.

Ruaraka A Sports Club batsman Sachin Gill (centre) hits the ball while under pressure from Swamibapa A Wicket-keeper Maurice Ouma (left) during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League match on August 21, 2022 at the Nairobi Jaffrey Sports Club.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The home side’s batting line-up struggled to put up a meaningful score, with only Prasang Hirani managing a better score of 32 runs.

But he was bowled by Ruaraka’s Maxwell Swaminathan in the 24th Over.

Ruaraka’s Vishil Patel took three wickets in 5.4 Overs and gave out 23 runs, while teammates Pushkar Sharma and Swaminathan took two wickets a piece in eight and sevens overs, giving away 31 and 22 runs respectively.

In the second inning, Ruaraka tried to build a strong opening partnership to accumulate runs, but it was not to be, the visitors losing their top order of Sharma, Nitish Hirani and Sachin Gill.

“We decided to bowl first so as to take advantage of the morning condition. Our aim is to win the NPCA league and not individual score,” said Sharma.

In their second match of the season held on July 24, Ruaraka A beat Kanbis Sports Club A by six wickets.

They lost by one wicket to hosts Nairobi Gymkhana A in their opening match of the competition on July 10.

After the one loss and two victories, Ruaraka A sit sixth in the nine-team league with eight points, six behind leaders Obuya Academy A.

Obuya Academy A maintained their perfect start of the competition by beating hosts Sikh Union A by 61 runs.

The leaders, who have played four matches, are the only side yet to lose a match in the competition.

In the other matches of the weekend, defending champions Stray Lions A bounced back to winning ways by beating Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School A by eight wickets.