NPCA League: Ruaraka A hand Kanbis A their first defeat
What you need to know:
Kanbis A Sunday tasted their first defeat of the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League when they went down by six wickets to Ruaraka A at Ruaraka Sports Club.
In the other round three matches held over the weekend, Swamibapa A beat Sir Ali Academy A by four wickets at Nairobi Jaffrey Club to make it three wins in three matches.
Obuya Academy A beat Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A by two wickets at Lenana School, while defending champions Stray Lions A redeemed themselves with a nine wicket win over Nairobi Gymkhana A at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.
At Ruaraka Sports Club, Kanbis A won the toss and elected to bat first.
Kanbis A scored 158/10 in 41.2 overs in the first inning, as the hosts managed the target in 163/4 in 26.2 Overs.
Batters Jignesh Kerai and Emmanuel Bundi were Kanbis' top scorers each scoring 31 runs.
Ruaraka all-rounders Sachin Gill and Maxwell Swaminathan were also a thorn in the flesh for the visitors. Maxwell picked three wickets for 12 runs in seven overs and scored 47 runs, meeting 41 balls with the bat.
Ruaraka A opening Batsman Pushkar Sharma trapped Leg Before Wicket (LBW), by Kanbis A Patel Mikunj for 24 runs facing 18 balls on the crease.
Swamibapa A tops the standing with 12 points, two above Obuya, who finished second last season. Sikh Union A with two losses in two matches are bottom with zero points.