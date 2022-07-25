NPCA League: Ruaraka A hand Kanbis A their first defeat

Kanbis A Sunday tasted their first defeat of the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League when they went down by six wickets to Ruaraka A at Ruaraka Sports Club.

In the other round three matches held over the weekend, Swamibapa A beat Sir Ali Academy A by four wickets at Nairobi Jaffrey Club to make it three wins in three matches.

Stray Lions spinner Hiren Vairaya (right) bowls during their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) 50 Overs League match against Nairobi Gymkhana A at Nairobi Gymkhana Club on July 24, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Obuya Academy A beat Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A by two wickets at Lenana School, while defending champions Stray Lions A redeemed themselves with a nine wicket win over Nairobi Gymkhana A at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

At Ruaraka Sports Club, Kanbis A won the toss and elected to bat first.

Kanbis A scored 158/10 in 41.2 overs in the first inning, as the hosts managed the target in 163/4 in 26.2 Overs.

Batters Jignesh Kerai and Emmanuel Bundi were Kanbis' top scorers each scoring 31 runs.

Ruaraka all-rounders Sachin Gill and Maxwell Swaminathan were also a thorn in the flesh for the visitors. Maxwell picked three wickets for 12 runs in seven overs and scored 47 runs, meeting 41 balls with the bat.

Ruaraka A opening Batsman Pushkar Sharma trapped Leg Before Wicket (LBW), by Kanbis A Patel Mikunj for 24 runs facing 18 balls on the crease.