NPCA League: Obuya Academy eye SCPLS scalp

Buoyed by their victory over defending champions Stray Lions A last weekend, Obuya Academy A are confident of performing well in the 2022 Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 Overs League.

Obuya A trounced Stray Lions by 46 runs at Peponi School last Sunday, marking a bright start to the competition that enters its third round Sunday.

They welcome Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj School (SCPLS) A at Lenana School.

Obuya A captain Collins Omondi said victory over the three-time winners gave them confidence to face any team in the competition, as they look to improve from their bottom place finish last season.

“The win motivated our boys to believe that they can compete effectively against every team in the league,” said the all-rounder.

Obuya and Kanbis Sports Club A shared points in their season opener on June 10 after rain rendered the wicket unplayable.

Against SCPLS who are yet to win a match this season, Omondi said they will look to improve on their batting, so as to score over 200 runs.

“We want to build on the win (over Stray Lions) so that we finish in a better position this season. We hope to improve in every department but especially in our batting to score 200 runs and above,” said Omondi, attributing their poor performance last season to inexperience.

SCPLS are confident they will find their footing in the competition.

"We have a long season with more matches to play, so there is a lot to play for,” said SCPLS’ Niraj Patel.

SCPLS previously lost to Sir Ali A and Swamibapa A by four and three wickets respectively.

Swamibapa will welcome Sir Ali at Nairobi Jaffrey Academy, a clash that is expected to be tough as both sides have won all their two matches.

In their second match of the contest, Sir Ali beat Nairobi Gymkhana by 81 runs while Swamibapa trounced Sikh Union A by 70 runs.

Stray Lions will look to bounce back against hosts Nairobi Gymkhana while Ruraka A returns to action against Kanbis A at Ruraka Sports Club.

Ruaraka got a bye last weekend owing to the absence of Ngara Sports Club A in this year’s contest. Sikh Union is the side with a bye this weekend.

Sunday fixtures (all matches at 9.30am)

Nairobi Gymkhana A v Stray Lions A, Nairobi Gymkhana Club

Ruaraka A v Kanbis A, Ruaraka Sports Club

Swamibapa A v Sir Ali A, Nairobi Jaffrey Club

Obuya Academy A v SCLPS A, Lenana School