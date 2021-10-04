Ngara extend good run against Sikh Union

Ngara Sports Club A over the weekend continued their renaissance in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 Overs, by beating hosts Sikh Union A by 148 runs.

The victory was Ngara’s fifth win in a row after a poor start, where they lost seven straight matches in the 10-team topflight league.

In the Sunday’s clash staged at Sikh Union Club, Ngara’s captain Harsh Patel won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 296 runs in 50 Overs.

And while Sikh Union’s captain Sukhdeep Singh pulled a man-of-the-match performance by scoring 63 runs and taking four wickets, the hosts failed to reach the target, as they were bowled out for 148 runs in 32.0 Overs.

Harsh said opting to bat first was the best decision that they made in the match, as the weather condition was not good.

He attributed his side’s good performance to unity and hard work.

“We have been working together, encouraging each other in training and building very tight fielding with support from the club, during their league matches,” said Harsh whose side sits sixth on the log on 20 points with one match in hand.

Stray Lions A, who beat Obuya Academy by seven wickets at Lenana School tops with 48 points from 13 matches.

In other matches held over the weekend Dhwanil Patel scored 63 runs to help Swamibapa A beat Nairobi Gymkhana A by 22 runs.