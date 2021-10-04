Ngara extend good run against Sikh Union

Swamibapa A  Batsman Dhawanil Patel (right) plays a delivery under pressure from Nairobi Gymkhana A Wicketkeeper Tirth Babariya

Swamibapa A  Batsman Dhawanil Patel (right) plays a delivery under pressure from Nairobi Gymkhana A Wicketkeeper Tirth Babariya during Nairobi Province Cricket Association 50 Overs league match at Nairobi Gymkhana Sports Club October 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Chris Omollo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The victory was Ngara’s fifth win in a row after a poor start, where they lost seven straight matches in the 10-team topflight league
  • In the Sunday’s clash staged at Sikh Union Club, Ngara’s Captain Harsh Patel won the toss and elected to bat, setting a target of 296 runs in 50 Overs
  • Harsh said opting to bat first was the best decision that they made in the match, as the weather condition was not good

Ngara Sports Club A over the weekend continued their renaissance in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association 50 Overs, by beating hosts Sikh Union A by 148 runs. 

