New dawn for cricket in Kenya as body passes constitution

Cricket Kenya

Cricket Kenya Normalisation Committee Chairlady Rtd Hon Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (centre), International Cricket Council (ICC) Representative from Zimbabwe Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani (right) and Normalisation Committee Vice Chairman (Rtd) Hon Justice Alnashir Visram on October 22, 2021, after Cricket Stakeholders Validated a New Constitution at Safari Park Hotel.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The new constitution has been adopted with amendments that were raised by cricket stakeholders during a validation forum held virtually at Safari Park Hotel in NairobI. It was chaired by the Cricket Normalisation Committee Chairlady Justice Joyce Aluoch.
  • The normalisation committee was set up by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on March 16 this with the objective of coming up with a new constitution that will go a long way in reviving the sport in the country.

It is a new dawn for Kenya's cricket following the adoption of a new constitution on Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.