New dawn for cricket in Kenya as body passes constitution

It is a new dawn for Kenya's cricket following the adoption of a new constitution on Friday.

The new constitution has been adopted with amendments that were raised by cricket stakeholders during a validation forum held virtually at Safari Park Hotel in NairobI. It was chaired by the Cricket Normalisation Committee Chairlady Justice Joyce Aluoch.

The normalisation committee was set up by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on March 16 this with the objective of coming up with a new constitution that will go a long way in reviving the sport in the country.

Aluoch assured the stakeholders that their inputs will be factored into the document before it is submitted to CS Amina and Sports Register.

"We are going to look into the amendments and we will consolidate all of them. Let us not spend much time in the boardroom but in the field playing cricket," said Aluoch.

The Retired Lady Justice said that they have aligned the constitution with the ICC Act and Kenya’s Sports Act. She urged county branches to start the process of aligning by registering with the Sports Registrar, to pave the way for elections.

Some of the amendments suggested by the stakeholders included: an associate member not having the right vote and only County Cricket Associations as full members of the Cricket Kenya and not clubs.

In response before the document was adopted, the committee’s Vice-Chair Alnashir Visram (retired) explained that clubs are key stakeholders and should thus have a voice in the running of cricket in the country.

He added that only top tier clubs will be eligible to vote.

On associate members not being eligible to vote, Visram stated that the committee felt that professional bodies affiliated to the national bodies are extremely important stakeholders who deserve one voice in the ballot.

CS Mohamed congratulated the stakeholders for adopting the new constitution. She also thanked the committee for their commitment that led to the success of the document.