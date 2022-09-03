Nepal secure ODI series win as Kenya rue top order collapse

Nepal on Saturday beat their hosts Kenya by 16 runs at Nairobi Gymkhana Club to win their three-match One Day International (ODI) series with a fixture to spare.

The tourists have an unassailable 2-0 lead, ahead of the final clash on Monday at the same venue from 10am.

Nepal won the first match on Friday by seven wickets.

The Nepalese, who lie 19th in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI standings, won the toss and decided to bat.

They scored 230 runs all-out, before restricting the Kenyans to 214 runs all-out after 46.3 overs.

After a collapse of Kenya’s top order, the middle put up a resistance with Rakep Patel top scoring for the match with a valiant er 82 runs off 104 balls including eight fours and a six.

But it was Nepal’s stand-in captain Rohit Kumar who bagged the Man of the Match gong thanks with a sublime 78 runs from 95 balls.

“This (clinching both the T20 and ODI titles) is a good sign of Nepal’s future in cricket. We have been improving in every match so this tournament was very important to both sides,” said Nepal coach Prabhakar Manoj.

Nepal beat Kenya 3-2 in their Twenty20 series last week.

Kenya coach David Obuya said: “It is disappointing because we are now 2-0 down in the ODI series. But today the boys bowled very well, this time we did not give too many boundary balls especially at the start but still our misery persisted in the top order.”

Kumar’s impressive run on the crease ended when he was caught by Nehemiah Odhiambo off Gerald Mwendwa’s bowling at the 48.4 overs stage.

He came in after 17 overs as the fourth batsman after Gyanendra Malla was bowled out by James Ngoche. Malla hit 25 runs off 37 balls including four fours.

Only Sompal Kami muscled a six for the visitors in the match sending Lucas Oluoch’s deliver flying into the stands late, late in their innings.

Sompal hit 26 runs off 15 balls including two fours.

Dev Khanal, who was dismissed Leg Before Wicket (LBW) off Vraj Patel bowling was Nepal’s second top scorer with 37 runs off 55 balls including four boundaries.

Kenya started the chase on a disappointing note after their opening batsman Sukhdeep Singh was dismissed for a duck off the first ball that he faced.