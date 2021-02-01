Ndovus claim Maniwa Cup at Sikh Union

ADK Ndovus captain Prshanth Srinivas put in a Man-of-the-Match performance as they beat Logwin Simbas by six wickets in the finals of Maniwa Cup T20 league at Sikh Union Club on Sunday.

Srinivas faced 35 balls with a score of 36 runs, (with four fours and no sixes) and took two wickets, conceding 17 runs in 3.5 overs to take home man of the match honours in the finals.

Logwin Simbas won the toss and through their captain Nithin Arvind, opted to bat first, setting a total score of 104/10 in 18.5 overs on the board, with 12 extras in their first inning.

The ADK Ndovus captain came into the crease as a third batsman through their batting line-up, after the fall of their openers' wickets of Praveen Kumar (10 runs) and Santosh Gore (34 runs) in the 11th over.