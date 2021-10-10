Nairobi Gymkhana upset league leaders Stray Lions

Nairobi Gymkhana "A” avenged their first leg loss to the 2021 NPCA 50 Overs League leaders Stray Lions on Sunday.

In what turned out to be the weekend's biggest upset, Gymkhana captain Kavi Dosaji attributed their sixth win to their star player Arun Yadav.

Gymkhana won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision Dosaji believes also came in handy.

"We believed we could tame the Stray Lions, our team is starting to gel and we are training hard to beat our opponents,” Dosaji said.

He added: “We believed that the match would be won after our last training session on Friday. We should have won our first match against Stray Lions but we didn’t. I think our overseas player Arun Yadav bowling led us to victory. Veer Dave also batted well."

Stray Lions Technical Chief Thota Sreenivas said his team’s performance was below par.

At Eastleigh High School, hosts Kanbis "A' beat Ngara Sports Club by 259 runs. Kanbis A won the toss and elected to bat first, piling up 313 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 50 overs.

Ngara SC "A" were bowled out for 54 runs in just 19.1 overs to hand Kanbis a 259 runs victory and four points. The Kanbis’ score of 315 included a superb batting performance by Puspak Kerai who smashed a 55 and Sachin Bhudia’s 98.

Emmanuel Bundi and Rakep Patel scored 42 and 47 runs respectively.

And when Kanbis went in to bowl, Bundi and Mitesh Halai bowled really well. But Puspak took 3 wickets in his 3 overs.

At Ruaraka Sports Club Ground, the hosts suffered a 5-wickets loss to Sikh Union.

Ruaraka 'A' were bowled out for 128, their lowest score this season, in just 26.3 overs while Sikh Union 'A' chased the low target to reach 131 for the loss 5 in 19.4 overs to claim a 5 wicket victory.

Swamibapa met Cutchi Leva at the Jaffery’s ground in Lavington. They opted to bat first and set Cutchi Leva an achievable target of 267.

However, Cutchi Leva started well, but half way through their innings, lost their way and all their batsmen were sent back to the pavilion for 215 to hand the Swamis a 52 run win and four points to edge closer to league leaders Stray Lions.

Stray Lions are just 8 points clear of Swamibapa with four matches to go this season. However, Swamibapa have a match in hand.

Meanwhile at the Lenana School ground, Sir Ali were hosted by the local boys Obuya Cricket Academy. Sir Ali won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain Sunny Singh opened the innings.

Sir Ali batsmen smashed the Obuya bowlers all over the field to amass 296 for the loss of 9.

In reply, Obuya openers put on a century run partnership for the first wicket, to set up an interesting run chase later in the afternoon.