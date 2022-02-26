Manoj Narshi Patel elected new Cricket Kenya chairman

Cricket Kenya

Manoj Patel casts his vote during the Cricket Kenya elections at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 26,, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Patel whitewashed his other two competitors, Tariq Iqbal and Chidam Swaramanian, who both received no votes as the winner got 51.

Manoj Narshi Patel was on Saturday overwhelmingly elected as the new Cricket Kenya chairman.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.