Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

Cricket

Prime

Legends welcome cricket caretakers

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • “This is what I’ve advocated for a long time. It’s a welcome move as the committee has mature people and we look forward to a positive revival of cricket because the game is bigger than anyone,” said Karim who was called out of retirement to lead Kenya to the 2003 Cricket World Cup semis in South Africa.
  • Amina said the Normalisation Committee is expected to hold its first meeting on March 22 and co-ordinate the drafting of a new federation constitution in compliance with the Sports Act (2013).

Former Kenya cricket internationals have welcomed Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s attempts to stabilise Cricket Kenya’s troubled innings by appointing a Normalisation Committee to bat towards the federation’s elections.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Fury in Germany as Uefa says it wants fans at every Euro match

  2. Kenya, Uganda renew hostilities in hockey friendlies

  3. NSL: Talanta move to within two points of leaders Police

  4. Gor Mahia teen sensation to join Swedish side after KCSE

  5. NOC-K president Tergat lands new global role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.