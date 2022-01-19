Kenyan cricketers fall to Bangladesh in C'wealth Qualifiers

Kenya cricket women's team pose for photo before facing Bangladesh on January 19, 2022 in their Women’s Twenty20 Commonwealth Games Qualifiers at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Photo credit: Pool

By  Geoffrey Anene  &  Chris Omollo

  • Nahida's incredible bowling figures of five for 12 in 3.4 overs that featured a maiden is now the best bowling figures by any Bangladeshi women in T20Is. She surpassed Panna Ghosh, who held the record previously for her bowling figures of five for 16 against Ireland in 2016.
  • The winner of the five-nation qualifiers, which also involve Sri Lanka, Malaysia and high-flying Scotland, will punch the ticket to compete at the Commonwealth Games slated for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Kenya’s national women cricket team has picked some positives from its opening match loss to Bangladesh by 80 runs at the 2022 Women’s Twenty20 Commonwealth Games Qualifiers at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Wednesday.

