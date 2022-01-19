Kenyan cricketers fall to Bangladesh in C'wealth Qualifiers

Kenya’s national women cricket team has picked some positives from its opening match loss to Bangladesh by 80 runs at the 2022 Women’s Twenty20 Commonwealth Games Qualifiers at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Wednesday.

The Kenyan side won the toss and opted to field, restricting Bangladesh to 125/6 in 20 Overs in the first inning, with bowlers Queentor Abel picking three wickets for 14 runs, while Mercyline Ochieng got two wickets, giving away 21 runs.

Bangladesh's middle order partnership of batters Ritu Moni and Salman Khatun 39 and 33 runs not out respectively, in their stipulated first inning, were the main destroyers for the outing.

Kenya's lack of proper preparation for the big stage games was exposed in the second inning where it scored 45/10 runs in 12.4 Overs, with only batter Sharon Juma managing a double score of 24 runs from 20 balls and Abel nine out of eight balls.

Bangladesh bowlers Nahida Akter destroyed Kenya's batting order. She picked five wickets and gave away 12 runs, while teammate Suraiya Azmin took a wicket and gave away five runs.

“Despite not playing regularly and having a short time to prepare, we gave our best. We had a very good start having reduced Bangladesh to 60/6,” Kenya captain Margaret Banja told Nation Sport.

“Our batting needs to pick up tomorrow as today we were a bit too cautious. We have seen that if we play to our full potential, we can be competent, even beat the Test playing nations. We take today’s positives to the next game.”

In that fixture, Salma Khatun and Ritu Moni stitched together a record seventh-wicket stand, while Nahida Akter reached the milestone of registering the best-ever bowling figures in T20 by a Bangladeshi woman.

It was the second consecutive victory for Bangladesh in the tournament following their eight-wicket win against hosts Malaysia on January 18.

Defending a modest total of 125, Bangladesh bowlers once again did a marvelous job as all the five bowlers used by the Tigresses were amongst the wickets. They bundled out Kenya for 45 in 12.4 overs.

After being asked to bat, Bangladesh had a hard time scoring runs. The Tigresses were at one stage reduced to six for 50 in just nine overs.

However, thanks to Khatun and Moni's resilient 75-run stand for the seventh wicket, Bangladesh posted a respectable total in 20 overs. The unbeaten stand between Khatun and Moni is now the highest partnership in Women's T20Is for the seventh wicket.

They surpassed Monica Pascal and Nasra Saidi of Tanzania Women to achieve the feat. A 72-run stand between Monica and Nasra against Uganda in 2019 was the highest partnership for the seventh wicket before the duo of Khatun and Moni broke it on Wednesday. Khatun scored an unbeaten 32-ball 33 while Moni remained undefeated on 39 off 34 deliveries, a knock that featured three boundaries.

After a resilient batting display by Moni and Khatun, Nahida turned out to be the destroyer in chief with the ball in hand, bagging a fifer and helping Bangladesh bundle out Kenya for a low total.

Nahida's incredible bowling figures of five for 12 in 3.4 overs that featured a maiden is now the best bowling figures by any Bangladeshi women in T20Is. She surpassed Panna Ghosh, who held the record previously for her bowling figures of five for 16 against Ireland in 2016.

The winner of the five-nation qualifiers, which also involve Sri Lanka, Malaysia and high-flying Scotland, will punch the ticket to compete at the Commonwealth Games slated for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.