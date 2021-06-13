Kenya win fourth Kwibuka Women’s Twenty20 title in Kigali

Kenya national women's cricket team celebrate with the trophy after winning seventh edition of the Kwibuka Women’s Twenty20 international tournament at Gahanga Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda on June 12, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Clinical bowling display helps Kenya bundle out Namibia for 69 runs in final
  • Kenya captain Margaret Banja Ngoche seals victory for Kenya with a big six
  • Hosts Rwanda complete double over Nigeria for consolation bronze medals

The formbook was ripped to shreds as Kenya won the seventh edition of the Kwibuka Women’s Twenty20 international tournament at Gahanga Stadium on Saturday evening in Kigali, Rwanda.

