Kenya U-19 seek the Indian cricket touch ahead of qualifiers

Kenya Under-19 will attend a 10-day training camp in India funded by the Kenyan government as part of preparations for the Under-19 men’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

The team of 18 players and five officials was expected to leave the country Wednesday or Thursday evening.

Kenyan U-19 will be based at Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute in Saphale-Palghar District, which is close to Mumbai for high performance training.

The 2024 ICC U-19 men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division One qualifiers will be held on July 21 to 30 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Namibia will fight for the sole ticket to the World Cup that will be held in Sri Lanka next year on dates yet to be released by the world governing body.

Cricket Kenya (CK) Chief Executive Officer Ronald Bukusi said the federation decided on the Indian camp since it has a similar weather condition to Dar es Salaam.

CK had initially planned to have the team undergo the high performance training in Mombasa but they changed the plan after the government agreed to fund their camp in India.

“We are crossing our fingers that we can get all the visas in and they travel on Wednesday (yesterday),” said Bukusi.

Bukusi revealed that the government had funded the tour for $19,000 (Sh2,674,250).

Over the years, teams across the globe have made it a tradition to train at Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute.

Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute boasts of a state-of-the-art cricket property spread over eight acres.

The institute says on its brochure that it also has a certified cricket curriculum on offer, which addresses all aspects of the game including coaching, umpiring, strength and conditioning and curating.

Kenya U-19 coach Josphat Irungu said the training in India will go a long way in polishing his boys.

Kenya will play some friendly matches during the camp.

According to Bukusi,the team will be trimmed down to 14 players when they return to Kenya and head for a week’s residential training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The team has been holding non-residential training since May 9.

Irungu initially started working with a provisional squad of 38 players from Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa.