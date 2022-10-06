Kenya to unleash double centurion Panchani on Sierra Leone bowlers

Kenya face Sierra Leone in the semi-finals of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup Africa Division Two Qualifiers in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday.

The One Day International match will kick-off at 12pm Kenyan time at the MKO Cricket Stadium.

At the same time, on a different pitch at the same venue, hosts Nigeria will be seeking to continue with their impressive run in the competition against Malawi in the other semi-finals.

All eyes will be on Kenya’s opening batsman Darsh Panchani after he starred with a double-century in their victory against Malawi.

Panchani hit 210 runs off 132 balls. He spiced that impressive score with 23 boundaries – 11 fours and 12 sixes.

He is the only player who scored a double century in the qualifiers. Vishil Patel was Kenya’s other player who starred in the match with three wickets taken.

Middle-order batsman Eric Musa has been Sierra Leone’s best player in the qualifiers having taken a total of 12 wickets in the three games that they have played. In Sierra Leone’s six wickets victory over Rwanda last Saturday, Musa took three wickets.

Two day later in their eight wickets win over Botswana, he starred with six wickets, before taking three more in their Tuesday’s 11 runs loss to Nigeria.

Kenya coached by Josphat Irungu goes into the clash with a well rested squad that has not played since last Friday when they thrashed Malawi by 286 runs (DLS) in their Group “A” opening clash.

Their would be other Group “A” opponents Ghana and Mozambique failed to travel to Nigeria for the qualifiers after failing to acquire visas.

As a result, Kenya progressed to the semi-finals as group leaders with six points having been awarded walkovers against Ghana and Mozambique.

Malawi who were also awarded walkovers against the two missing teams qualified as the pool’s second placed team with four points.

In Group “A”, Nigeria won all their three matches against Rwanda, Botswana and Sierra Leone to top the pool on six points.

Sierra Leone finished second with four points, after defeating Rwanda and Botswana.

Irungu regretted the absence of Ghana and Mozambique in the competition, saying it denied his boys the opportunity to fully express themselves at the group stage matches.

“We want to qualify for the next stage. We have been training so we expect to perform well,” said Irungu.

The third place play-off and final will take place on Saturday.

The top three teams will progress to the final round of the World Cup Africa qualifiers – Division One.