Kenya steal victory from jaws of defeat in U19 World Cup qualifiers

Kenya, seemingly dead and buried, staged a remarkable fightback to beat Nigeria by 11 runs in the final of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division Two qualifiers in Abuja on Saturday.

It was a low scoring, tense contest, at the MKO Cricket Stadium.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bat first. They were soon in the pavillion, bowled all out in 35 overs for a measly score of 90 runs.

Nigeria, unbeaten in this tournament heading into the final, were certainly everybody’s bet to carry the day.

But alas, a superb Kenyan bowling attack pegged the hosts down relentlessly to leave them in trouble at the 20th over.

Nigeria were on 77 runs for the loss of eight wickets but needed just 13 runs from 180 balls to secure victory.

Easy, one might have thought. But alas, Kenya thought otherwise, conceding just two runs as they bowled out the disbelieving hosts for 79 runs to win Division Two qualifiers unbeaten.

Nigeria won all their three Group “B” matches before beating Malawi by 225 runs in the semi-finals on Friday.

On the other hand, Kenya thrashed Malawi by 286 runs in their only Group “A” clash. Kenya, coached by Josphat Irungu, defeated Sierra Leone by 81 runs in the other semi-final on Friday.

The East Africans started their defence in inspired fashion, grabbing eight wickets by the 14th over with Nigeria on 43. But the West African responded bravely through lower-order batsman Prosper Useni and looked to be edging to a sure victory.

It was Vatsal Shah who put the brakes on Nigeria’s path to victory when he ran out the impressive Useni at 77 runs.

Suddenly, Nigeria were shaky again even though they had many balls in hand.

Aaranv Patel sealed Kenya’s victory by bowling out Joshua Asia an over later.

Useni top-scored in the match with 33 runs off 22 balls with five sixes.

Aaranv was the chief destroyer against Nigeria with five wickets.

Kenya captain Vishil Patel led from the front with a three-wicket haul.

In Kenya’s innings, only opener Brian Ihanji and third batsman Raj Manji managed double digit scores.

The two also hit Kenya’s only two boundaries of the clash.

Manji, who was caught and bowled-out by Chijioke Okeke in the 26 over, was Kenya’s top scorer with 30 runs from 81 balls while Ihanji scored 24 runs off 67 balls.

The opener was dismissed after being caught and bowled by Joshua Asia.

It turned out to be another tough day for Darsh Panchini as he was dismissed for a duck after being caught by Selim Slau off Prosper Useni bowling.

The Shree Cutchi Leva Patel player started the competition with a massive score of 210 runs from 132 balls in Kenya’s victory over Malawi.