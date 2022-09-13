Kenya ready for T20 Cup in South Africa

Kenya’s coach David Obuya Tuesday said that they will take seriously all their matches in the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) Twenty20 (T20) Cup Final that starts on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Kenyan contingent to the one-week tournament leaves the country at 9pm Tuesday.

Coach Obuya has selected a strong 14-man squad for the assignment.

Kenya are in Group "B" alongside Nigeria, Malawi and Cameroon, while Group "A" comprises Uganda, Botswana, Ghana and Mozambique.

Obuya said they will not underrate any of their opponents as they are eying more wins in order to improve their ranking in the men’s International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 ranking.

Kenya is ranked 28th with 2360 points, with India top on 13,136 points.

In their T20 and One Day International bilateral series against visiting Nepal that ended a week ago, Kenya struggled to keep their top order batsmen longer on the crease, while they also gave away too many boundaries, handing the visitors victory.

Obuya said they have worked on the two areas and are hopeful of a better performance in Johannesburg.

“The teams we are going to face have been playing many matches so we will not underrate them. We will take one game at a time,” said the former Kenya international.

Rakep Patel and Irfan Karim, who were among the most outstanding players for Kenya during the Nepal tour, have been included in the traveling squad.

Collins Obuya, Eugene Ochieng and Alex Obanda have been dropped from the team.

Kenya will open their campaign against Nigeria on Thursday at 2pm local time (1pm EAT).

In their second match on Friday same time, Kenya will face Malawi before completing their group matches on Saturday against Cameroon on Saturday at 9.30am local time (8.30am EAT).

Only the top two teams in every pool will progress to the next stage of the competition.

Kenya’s squad: