Kenya qualify for Africa Twenty20 Cup semis

Kenya Tuesday progressed to the semi-finals of the 2022 Africa Cricket Association (ACA) Twenty20 (T20) Cup Final after Tanzania defeated Malawi by 44 runs in the final Group B clash.

The eight-team competition is taking place at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kenya is ranked second behind Uganda.

Tanzania progressed to the semi-finals as the top Group B team with six points, two above Kenya which is the only other team that made the cut from the pool.

For Malawi to qualify for the semis at the expense of Kenya, they needed to beat Tanzania with a high run rate.

In the match, Malawi won the toss and chose to field.

Tanzania set a target of 170 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20-overs of their innings. Malawi were not successful in chasing the target as Tanzania restricted them to 126 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20-overs of their innings.

Malawi finished third with two points while winless Cameroon finished last with zero points. In the semis set for Wednesday, Kenya will lock-horns with Group A leaders Uganda.

Uganda also amassed six points having won all their three matches. Botswana is the other team that made the cut from the pool having finished second with four points.

Ghana finished third with two points while winless Mozambique finished last.

Tanzania will face Botswana at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium from 9.30am local time while Uganda and Kenya will clash at the same venue from 2pm local time. Kenya are eying the crown in the competition.

Coach David Obuya's men also want to improve their ranking in the men’s International Cricket Council (ICC) standings.