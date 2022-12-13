Kenya outlast Tanzania in Nairobi T20 tourney

Kenya bounced back from their embarrassing eight-wicket loss to Uganda Tuesday morning to register a six-wicket win over Tanzania in the four-nation women’s Twenty (T20) tournament at Nairobi Gymkhana in the afternoon.

All the two matches were interrupted by rain, forcing the match pitting Kenya against Uganda to be reduced to 10 overs.

Uganda, who won the toss and elected to field first, slammed 58 runs for the loss of two wickets in 9.4 overs of their innings.

Kenya had set a target of 54 runs for the loss of three wickets in 10 overs of their innings.

Kenya's captain Queentor Abel was caught by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako off Evelyn Anyipo delivery in the third over.

Abel, who opened for the hosts alongside Mary Mwangi, managed just seven runs off seven balls.

By virtue of scoring the most runs in the match at 27 from 21 balls including a four and a six, Alako was named the player-of-the-match.

In the afternoon contest, Tanzania - the highest ranked team in the tournament - won the toss and elected to bat first.

They set a target of 90 runs all-out in 19 overs of their innings.

Kenya hit 91 runs for the loss of four wickets in 18.5 overs of their innings to bag the bragging rights against the Tanzanians whom in June they lost to by 44 runs in the final of the 2022 Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament held in Rwanda.

The Kenyan girls celebrated wildly when they finally dismissed Tanzania’s impressive opener Saum Mtae in the 14th over.

The top order batter as caught by Kelvia Ogola off Esther Wachira bowling, and she left for the showers with a top-score of 36 runs from 33 balls, including four fours and a six.

It was Flavia Odhiambo who tormented Tanzania’s batters the most by taking four wickets in 22 runs in four overs.

She was deservedly named the player-of-the-match. Her compatriots Levendah Idambo, Melvin Khagoitsa and Wachira took two wickets each.

Wednesday's fixtures

Qatar v Uganda 10:30am