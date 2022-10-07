Kenya face Nigeria in final of U19 Cricket World Cup qualifiers

Kenya will on Saturday clash with hosts Nigeria in the final of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division Two qualifiers at the MKO Cricket Stadium, Abuja.

Kenya booked a ticket to the final of the qualifiers after beating Sierra Leone by 81 runs in Friday's semi-finals at the same venue.

In the other semi-finals staged on a different pitch at the same venue, Nigeria continued with their impressive run, thrashing Malawi by 225 runs.

The final will kick-off at 12pm Kenyan time.

At the same time, Malawi and Sierra Leone will clash in the third place play-off.

The top three teams in the Division Two qualifiers will progress to the final round of the World Cup Africa qualifiers – Division One where only the winning side will clinch the sole ticket to the global event.

Awaiting in Division One are Namibia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Against Sierra Leone, Kenya won the toss and elected to bat first.

Coach Josphat Irungu's side set a low target of 153 runs all-out in 48.5 overs of their innings. The West Africans fell short of chasing that target, managing 72 runs all-out in 25.2 overs of their innings.

Kenya started the clash on a wrong footing when their opening batsman Darsh Panchani was dismissed in the first over after being caught by Eric Musa off Mohamed Lamin's bowling.

Seeing the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj player leave for the crease with just one run to his name was a big setback to the Kenyans. Panchani was the star man in their 286 runs victory over Malawi at the group stage.

In that match held September 30, Panchani slammed an impressive 210 runs from 132 balls. George Sessay took the most wickets for West Africans at three - Hitendra Sanghani, captain Vishil Patel and Saavir Karania in the 31.5, 33.6 and 35.6 overs respectively.

Opener Brian Ihanji top-scored for Kenya with 29 runs from 55 deliveries with two fours.

He was dismissed in the 17.5 overs after being caught by Musa off Mohamed Turay's bowling.

Raj Manji, who was bowled-out by Musa in the 20.6 overs, bagged 27 runs from 62 balls including two fours.

Sierra Leone’s hope of successfully chasing Kenya’s target was dented when they lost six wickets in quick succession of their innings.

Skipper Vishil Patel took the most wickets for Kenya at six.

Opener and captain John Bangura was the Sierra Leone's top scorer with 21 runs from 27 balls with three fours and a six. He was dismissed in the eighth over after being caught by Shah off Aaranv Patel's bowling.

Vishil Patel's casualties included Alusine Turay, Ibrahim Sesay, Musa, Ibrahim Shiek, George Sesay and Daniel Lassayo in that order.

Against Malawi, Nigeria who won the toss and decided to bat and set a target of 258 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 49 overs of their innings.

Malawi slammed just 33 runs all-out in 12.5 overs of their innings.