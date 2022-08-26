Kenya bounce back with victory over visiting Nepal

Hosts Kenya on Friday defeated Nepal by 18 runs to tie 1-1 with the visitors in their five-match Twenty20 series at Nairobi Gymkhana Club.

Coach David Obuya’s side scored 132 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20-overs innings.

Nepal, coached by Manoj Prabhakar, were not successful in their chase as they managed 114 before they all headed to the pavillion.

The visitors had started brightly when they won Monday’s contest by five wickets.

“Our bowlers carried the day for us because we did not give out many extras. This win is a big boost to us and it will bring confidence in the boys. We will seek to build on it because it shows we can play and win matches,” said Kenya captain Shem Ngoche.

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane admitted that the hosts were the better side, with their bowlers giving them a run for their money.

Kenya’s right-handed batsman Rakep Patel was named the man-of-the match thanks to his 35 runs off 25 balls including four boundaries and one six.

The Kanbis Sports Club man was also Kenya's top scorer in the match at which the visitors won the toll and chose to field.

Just like in Monday’s opener, Kenya’s opening batsman Alex Obanda went for early showers as he was caught and bowled for a duck in the first over by Nepal’s all-rounder Karan KC.

Irfan Karim then came on to partner veteran Collins Obuya.

But that partnership did not last long as Karan dismissed Obuya for nine runs, that included two boundaries, off 10 balls.

The third wicket partnership of Karim and Patel was Kenya’s best of their innings as it produced a total of 57 runs before Karim, who was caught and bowled by Pawan Sharraf for 22, including two boundaries, off 33 balls.

Writing on the wall

The impressive Patel was dismissed by Lamichhane who, together with Singh Airee, took the most wickets for the visitors at three each.

Nehemiah Odhiambo was Kenya’s second top scorer with 29 runs including four boundaries and one six off 20 balls.

Ten overs into Nepal’s innings, the writing for Kenya's victory was on the wall as the quartet of Vraj Patel, Oluoch, Odhiambo and Emanuel Bundi had taken a wicket each. With Kenya doing well in restricting visitors, the first six for the coach Prabhakar’s side arrived in the 13th over through Mohammad Aadil who was bowled out by Bundi just moments later.

Aarif Sheikh was Nepal’s top scorer with 25 runs off 21 balls including a combination of two boundaries and one six.

Aadil and Rohit Paudel scored 20 runs each while Pawan Sarraf was the visitors' other big scorer with 19 runs off 26 balls including three boundaries.

The third match of the five T20 series will be played on Sunday at the Nairobi Gymkhana Club with the last one going down two days later at the same venue.